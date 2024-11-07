Key Takeaways Aston Villa fans rank as the happiest supporters in the Premier League right now, according to a survey.

Supporters were asked to rank their feelings on five key categories, with the averages of each being totalled.

The unhappiest fans currently include Wolves, Everton, and Southampton and Manchester United.

As we approach the third international break of the season, it’s fair to say the Premier League campaign is in full swing. With nearly a third of the season’s fixtures completed, the November internationals will give way to one of the busiest stretches on the English football calendar, with games packed into December and the new year.

With so much football ahead, teams’ fortunes could change dramatically. However, for now, Casino.co.uk has surveyed which sets of Premier League fans are the most satisfied with their clubs. In a survey of 2,000 fans, participants rated their views on five key aspects of their clubs on a scale of 1 to 5, and these scores were averaged to reveal where each of England’s top-flight clubs stand in terms of fan satisfaction.

Ranking Categories

How fans rate general performances on the pitch in 2024 so far

Faith in their club’s coaching staff

Trust in the club’s ownership

Whether or not their team’s medical staff can be trusted to keep injuries to a minimum

Whether their club’s matchday experience rates as ‘value for money’ or not.

Happiest Premier League Fans

Manchester City fans only rank second

Aston Villa fans claim the top spot as the happiest supporters in the Premier League, thanks to Unai Emery’s transformative impact since taking charge in 2022. Villa’s resurgence has seen them return to the Champions League, marking a remarkable turnaround for a club once threatened by relegation. It’s no surprise that Villa fans rate highest for both on-field performance and coaching staff satisfaction, with high scores across all areas.

Despite their recent dominance, Manchester City fans rank as the second happiest, just behind Villa’s supporters. Brighton follow in third place, with Liverpool in fourth, with both fanbases encouraged by the clubs' progress under their new managers.

Rounding out the top seven are Fulham, Brentford, and Bournemouth, with confidence in the coaching staff being the highest scoring category for the Cottagers and the Cherries. Arsenal's recent struggles, though, may have played a role in their position of eight, narrowly ahead of newly promoted Ipswich and the ever-impressive Nottingham Forest, who currently occupy a top four spot in the Premier League. Fans of the Tricky Trees came into the 2024/25 season as the most confident fanbase in the league, and the team's performances this season have certainly shown why they were right to be optimistic.

Happiest Premier League Fans Rank Club Onfield Performance (/5) Coaching Staff (/5) Ownership (/5) Injuries (/5) Matchday Experience (/5) Average Total (/5) 1. Aston Villa 4.5 4.4 4.2 4.1 3.7 4.18 2. Manchester City 4.2 4.4 4.0 4.3 3.8 4.17 3. Brighton 4.0 4.3 4.4 4.0 3.7 4.09 4. Liverpool 4.4 4.4 3.9 4.2 3.6 4.08 5. Fulham 3.6 4.2 4.1 4.0 4.0 3.98 6. Brentford 3.8 3.8 3.9 3.9 4.1 3.89 7. Bournemouth 3.9 3.9 3.9 3.6 3.9 3.83 8. Arsenal 3.7 4.1 3.8 3.8 3.4 3.77 9. Ipswich Town 3.1 3.8 4.0 3.9 3.8 3.73 10. Nottingham Forest 3.9 3.8 3.7 3.8 3.4 3.71

Unhappiest Premier League Fans

Manchester United narrowly avoid the bottom three

Expectations at Newcastle have certainly risen in recent times following their financial windfall, but it seems as though not everybody at St James' Park is content with how the Eddie Howe ship is sailing. Interestingly, one of the Geordies' primary concerns is their injury record, having been plagued with a fitness crisis over the last 12 months, as have the team below them, Chelsea.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Newcastle and Chelsea were the two clubs who suffered the most amount of injuries during the 2023/24 season.

You'd imagine the Blues would be happy with the way things have gone since Enzo Maresca's appointment as manager, as the London outfit look far more consistent than ever before in the Todd Boehly regime. There lies the problem, though, with faith in ownership being the club's lowest-ranking category. Leicester, Tottenham, Crystal Palace, and West Ham United follow, given their mixed starts to the campaign, but it is at 17th where things really begin to look dire.

Under Erik ten Hag, Manchester United underwent their worst-ever start to a Premier League season not once, but twice. The most recent was enough for the Dutchman to be sacked, though this was not the case when the survey was conducted, hence why the Red Devils were incredibly frustrated. Ownership issues persist despite the arrival of INEOS and the football operations team assembled by Sir Jim Ratcliffe. Fans are also unhappy with the match-going experience too, despite Old Trafford being home to the cheapest pint in the division.

The bottom three on this list also include two of the teams currently in the relegation zone in the Premier League. First are Everton, with fans unsurprisingly citing their owners as the worst thing about the club amid their financial struggles. In 19th are Southampton, with fans beginning to lose faith in Russell Martin, who is the least supported coach in the survey. However, just like in the actual league table, it is Wolves who sit at the bottom.

With no wins to their name after 10 games, the writing appears to be on the wall for Gary O'Neil, with fans chanting that he doesn't know what he's doing. That seems to summarise the lack of patience with the current situation at Molineux, which is reflected in their unhappiness here.

Unhappiest Premier League Fans Rank Club Onfield Performance (/5) Coaching Staff (/5) Ownership (/5) Injuries (/5) Matchday Experience (/5) Average Total (/5) 11. Newcastle 3.1 3.8 3.5 3.4 3.5 3.48 12. Chelsea 3.5 3.7 3.0 3.7 3.3 3.43 13. Leicester City 2.9 3.2 3.8 3.8 3.4 3.40 14. Tottenham 3.3 3.6 3.1 3.7 3.1 3.37 15. Crystal Palace 1.9 2.6 2.8 3.4 3.0 2.73 16. West Ham 2.3 2.5 2.6 3.5 2.5 2.68 17. Manchester United 2.2 2.5 2.7 3.1 2.7 2.64 18. Everton 2.4 2.6 1.9 3.2 2.8 2.58 19. Southampton 1.7 2.0 2.5 3.4 2.9 2.50 20. Wolves 1.7 2.2 2.4 3.4 2.4 2.42

All data courtesy of Casino.co.uk - accurate as of 07/11/2024