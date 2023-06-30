F1 is the pinnacle of motorsport technology, where advancements in engines play a crucial role in shaping the sport.

Over the years, F1 power units have undergone significant changes, with the transition from V10 engines to V8 engines and eventually to the current V6 turbo hybrid engines in recent years.

This said, here we're comparing the three engine types, highlighting their key characteristics, performance attributes, and the impact they have had on the sport.

V10 F1 Cars

The V10 era in F1 lasted from the late 1990s to the mid-2000s.

These engines were renowned for their raw power and high-revving nature. The V10s typically featured a 3.0-litre displacement, producing ear-shattering exhaust notes and revving up to 20,000 RPM.

With minimal hybrid technology, they focused solely on extracting maximum performance from the internal combustion engine. The V10 power units delivered blistering straight-line speed, allowing cars to reach exceptional top speeds.

The engines were known for their immediate throttle response and exhilarating noise, but their high fuel consumption and emissions became a concern as the need for more environmentally friendly technologies grew.

READ MORE: Max Verstappen 'has potential' to break big Michael Schumacher and Lewis Hamilton F1 record

V8 F1 Cars

In 2006, F1 transitioned to V8 engines, marking a significant shift in engine architecture. These engines featured a 2.4-litre displacement and were a compromise between power and efficiency. The move to V8s was primarily driven by the FIA's aim to reduce costs and make F1 more sustainable.

V8 power units retained some of the characteristics of their V10 predecessors, such as high-revving capabilities and impressive power outputs. However, the V8 engines also produced a less piercing engine note compared to the V10s, altering the auditory experience for fans at the track.

V6 Turbo Hybrid F1 Cars

The V6 turbo hybrid era began in 2014, with the introduction of more sustainable power units.

These engines are 1.6-litre V6 turbocharged units combined with hybrid technology, leveraging energy recovery systems (ERS) to boost performance while improving efficiency.

The adoption of turbochargers and hybrid technology brought about several changes. The engines are more compact, lighter, and produce less exhaust noise compared to their predecessors.

The ERS, comprising a kinetic energy recovery system (MGU-K) and a heat energy recovery system (MGU-H), allows for energy regeneration and deployment, resulting in increased power output and improved fuel efficiency.

READ MORE: F1: Lewis Hamilton makes cameo appearance in rap star's music video

V6 turbo hybrid power units emphasise the integration of electric motors and battery systems, providing an electric boost during acceleration and enabling drivers to utilise hybrid power strategically throughout the race. This has led to a new era of tactical racing, where energy management plays a crucial role.

The V6 turbo hybrid engines prioritise overall efficiency and sustainability, aligning with the FIA's push for greener technology in F1, whilst they still help deliver fantastic speed out on track.

The transition from V10 to V8 and eventually to V6 turbo hybrid power units in F1 has brought about significant changes in engine technology.

While the V10 engines offered raw power and exhilarating performance, the V8 engines struck a balance between power and efficiency.

The current V6 turbo hybrid engines prioritise sustainability, showcasing the integration of electric motors and energy recovery systems for improved performance and reduced environmental impact. Each era has its unique characteristics, and F1 continues to evolve with a focus on efficiency, sustainability, and technological innovation.

Indeed, in 2026 a fresh set of engine regulations will be introduced, with the push for sustainability great still, and it'll be fascinating to see how the sport adapts to this new era with manufacturers like Audi and Ford joining the likes of Mercedes, Ferrari, and Honda.