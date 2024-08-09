Highlights Dominic Solanke is set to join Tottenham Hotspur from Bournemouth.

Solanke's arrival could see Heung-min Son move back over to the left side of the attack.

Fans will be hoping Solanke and Son can form a partnership similar to the Korean's one with Harry Kane.

As they look to build on a promising first season under Ange Postecoglou, Tottenham Hotspur have looked to add some firepower in attack by agreeing a deal to sign former England international Dominic Solanke from Bournemouth. A transfer worth £60million has been accepted by the Cherries, despite some frustrations surrounding how negotiations have gone.

With the end of the saga now firmly in sight, attention will begin to shift towards how the 26-year-old will settle in north London. With Spurs having struggled to replace the goals of Harry Kane last season, Solanke will have the weight of the world on his shoulders to continue his lethal streak from last season. However, he will also be hoping to forge a partnership with his new captain, Heung-min Son, that could bring the best out of the South Korean star.

How Solanke Can Help Son

The Korean will likely revert back to his preferred position

For the majority of his tenure at the Lilywhites, Son has operated as an inside forward, cutting in from the left-hand side. This is where the Spurs skipper was at his most effective, even managing to become the joint recipient of the Golden Boot in the 2021/22 season alongside Mohamed Salah with 23 Premier League goals. That campaign was the most productive Son has ever had in English football, but unfortunately, it was followed by a drop off the following season.

The 32-year-old returned to top form last campaign, particularly in the early going after forming a lethal partnership with James Maddison. However, his 27 goal contributions last season were arguably more ineffective for the team than the 16 he had managed the year prior, as without Kane, no one was able to keep up with what Son was doing.

While he got in and among the goals in a central area, he was taken out of positions where he was more effective. At times, he would be allowed to drift out wide with Richarlison moving to the middle.

It was here that he was able to support his teammates more. In the 11 games that Son played off the left, he provided five assists, the same amount as he managed up top in less than half the appearances. This is without having a lethal finisher to aim for. By adding Solanke to the mix, there is every chance that Son can repeat history.

Son's Record With Kane

The duo formed one of the most dominant partnerships

By moving Son back over to the left-hand side and bringing in a focal point like Solanke, fans can hope that a similar partnership to the one that was struck between their number seven and Kane can re-emerge in a different form. During their time together, the duo combined for 47 goals in equal measure (Son setting up Kane 24 times, Kane setting up Son 23 times).

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Harry Kane and Heung-min Son have combined for more Premier League goals than any other pair.

In particular, between 2020 and 2022, the synchronicity between the two forwards was on another level, as they linked up 21 times, almost accounting for half of their total. They also managed nine combinations in the opening five games of the 2020/21 season.

These numbers are beyond extraordinary and helped the South Korean flourish. While replicating to the same extent is unlikely, even if the pair can combine half as often per season, it will still provide a much-needed boost to Postecoglou's attack.

Solanke's Premier League Record

The Englishman's recent form will give him a platform to build on

Had Solanke been earmarked as a replacement for Kane this time last year, eyebrows would've been raised. At that point, the 26-year-old had managed a season-high of six goals in the top flight. Hardly the numbers of a man who was ready to replace one of the greatest-ever Premier League strikers.

What the former Chelsea youngster always had was his ability to press from the front, something that has become extra valuable in the modern game. However, last season, he was finally able to add the missing piece to the jigsaw. Having started the season with 10 goals in his entire Premier League career, Solanke almost trebled his total as he finished with 19 at the end of the 2023/24 term.

Spurs are a team that is bound to provide more chances in front of goal with their style of play and creative talent, and Postecoglou finally has his hands on a player who implements his tactics at the top of the pitch while allowing one of his better players to focus on playing in areas that will get the best out of him.