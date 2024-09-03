Key Takeaways Marquise "Hollywood" Brown will be inactive Week 1.

Rice benefits from Brown's absence in fantasy football, Worthy does not.

Ravens secondary could pose a challenge for the Chiefs wide receivers.

With Marquise Brown expected to miss the Kansas City Chiefs season opener against the Baltimore Ravens , it opens up plenty of other opportunities for the rest of the wide receiver corps.

Brown suffered a shoulder injury early on in the preseason, which was expected to sideline him from four to six weeks. Luckily for the Chiefs, they just drafted Xavier Worthy, who should take on a larger role, along with second-year Rashee Rice .

Brown signed a one-year deal worth $7 million this offseason as the Chiefs hoped to return to their explosive playing style on offense. Between the additions of Brown and Worthy, the Chiefs are expecting to have the fastest wide receiver corps in the NFL in 2024.

While Brown will miss this week's game against the Ravens, he shouldn't be expected to be out that much longer. But for NFL Fantasy Football managers, the question will be what to do with the other two wide receivers on the Chiefs. As the season opener is on a Thursday night, that answer has to come sooner rather than later.

Rashee Rice's Continued Momentum

Rice should continue to be a top-20 wide receiver with Brown held out.

With no news on a potential Rashee Rice suspension, it's safe to say he will be active for the Chiefs on Thursday. After Week 6 in 2023, Rice averaged 12.1 fantasy points per game, as he ranked within the top-20 wide receivers during that time period. As the most experienced wide receiver in this offense, he's still a must-start until Brown returns.

Baltimore finished as the sixth-best passing defense in football last year, but as an early sixth round pick, fantasy managers can't afford to bench him with the situation he's in.

In last year's AFC Championship Game, Rice was targeted nine times, finishing with eight receptions for 46 yards. Unfortunately, that would've only equaled to 8.6 points in half-PPR leagues. But, the number of targets that he received in that game was encouraging, and a sign that he should continue to see a high volume of targets in this Week 1 matchup.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Rashee Rice finished as the Chiefs leading wide receiver in 2023 with 102 targets, 79 receptions, and 938 receiving yards.

Despite a difficult matchup, Rice is a must-start as the Chiefs WR1.

Fade Xavier Worthy

Worthy's speed makes him a big play threat, yet a risky fantasy play in Week One.

There will be a time when you should start Xavier Worthy , but that time isn't now. The Chiefs drafted Worthy in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft due to his speed and route running ability, but there are still question marks around how his small size will go up against more physical cornerbacks in the NFL.

Worthy is a constant deep ball threat, so at any time, he can turn any play into a big gain, which could result in strong fantasy results. But the problem is the risk that comes with that if he doesn't and lays a goose egg in the first week of the NFL season. Worthy ran a 'go' route in 47% of his routes in the preseason, which could indicate the role he's going to have to begin the season (via Jacob Gibbs).

Baltimore has a strong secondary with Marlon Humphrey , Nate Wiggins , and Kyle Hamilton . This is a brutal matchup for any wide receiver, but especially an undersized player in his NFL debut.

Worthy has the tools to overcome his size and become a productive NFL player, but it might take a transition period in his rookie season. Expect him to be used in a specific role in the first year that may not produce immediate results in fantasy football.

All stats are courtesy of Fantasy Pros and Pro Football Reference.