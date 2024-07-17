Highlights The Houston Rockets have top young talent, with Jalen Green and Alperen Şengün leading the charge.

The Houston Rockets have done a great job acquiring talent in recent years by making solid draft choices. With these acquisitions in past NBA drafts and more draft selections still to come, it seems like the Rockets have set themselves up for success for a while.

Although they won't have every single one of their assets 5 to 10 years from now, they have continued to show signs of being a contending team very soon.

The Rockets could even become NBA Champions at some point and potentially a top team for the next decade.

Led By Alperen Şengün and Jalen Green

These two young players are on the right trajectory

One of the pieces the Rockets have that other rebuilding teams might not is multiple young leaders who have already established themselves as future stars. This is regarding both Jalen Green and Alperen Sengün , who are showing that they can be a contending team's best players.

Green has turned himself into one of the best finishers in the NBA and is improving his shooting as well, though he needs to work on his selection. He is still an inconsistent player, which is one of his main flaws, alongside his inability to defend.

His main attribute is his scoring, which he should continue improving.

Şengün is more of an all-around player than Green, as a good scorer and great playmaker, especially for a big man.

Similarly to Green, Şengün is inconsistent in terms of shooting and has trouble defending due to his lack of agility, two things he needs to improve on.

Alperen Şengün and Jalen Green 2023-24 NBA Statistics Category Alperen Şengün Jalen Green PPG 21.1 19.6 APG 5.0 3.5 RPG 9.3 5.2 FG% 53.7 42.3 3P% 29.7 33.2

Obtained and Retained Draft Picks

A very important part of the future

One of the major things that will keep the Rockets contending for years is that they have held on to most of their draft picks and have even gotten more draft picks through trades.

Drafting has been a huge part of building this Houston roster, and it will likely stay that way in the future.

The Rockets have full rights to their 2027, 2028, 2029, 2030 and 2031 first-round draft picks.

Although not every draft pick turns into a solid player that could help the roster, five firsts should result in a few key assets.

A trade between the Rockets and the Brooklyn Nets has complicated the status of the 2025 first-round pick. If the Rockets don't draft in the top 10 of next year's draft, the Oklahoma City Thunder can swap their pick with Houston.

However, the Rockets can then swap their pick with the Nets' pick via the Phoenix Suns if it benefits them.

The Houston 2026 first-round pick was sent to Brooklyn in exchange for a 2027 first-round pick, which was traded to the Nets by the Suns. The Rockets have also obtained another first-round pick that will benefit them in the 2029 NBA Draft.

Excellent Drafting in Recent Years

Top draft selections since 2021

These draft picks are so important for the Rockets because they have done an excellent job with draft selections in recent years.

This has been seen since the 2021 NBA Draft, just after the franchise decided to trade away star shooting guard James Harden .

In that draft, the Rockets selected Green with the third overall pick and Şengün with the 16th overall pick.

Şengün was the draft's biggest steal, as he has become one of the best centers in the NBA.

Both of these players have grown to be borderline All-Star-caliber and should continue to improve, considering they are only entering their fourth NBA seasons.

The Rockets drafted Jabari Smith Jr. and Tari Eason in the 2022 NBA Draft. Smith was a good pickup, though he was expected to be one as he was the third overall pick in the draft.

Eason, however, wasn't picked in the lottery but has grown to be a great contributor off the bench. He is a solid big man who has utilized his small frame correctly, becoming a solid role player.

In 2023, the Rockets made two more great draft selections, picking Amen Thompson and Cam Whitmore .

Thompson was selected with the fourth pick in the draft and was expected to go in that range. However, Whitmore, who was projected to go in the top 10 in the draft, fell to the 20th overall pick to Houston.

Houston again had the biggest steal, and they've been making the most of their picks.

A Great Young Roster

Many players are already showing potential

Because of these draft picks, the Rockets now have a young roster with players who can turn them into contenders. This includes both Smith Jr. and Eason, two power forwards who have excelled at crashing the glass and are becoming more consistent on the offensive end.

Players such as Whitmore and Green have excelled offensively, as Whitmore is a very consistent scorer off the bench. The same can be said for Şengün, who led the Rockets in points and rebounds per game last season while also finishing second in assists.

Thomspon has contributed already to the Rockets and will look to take a massive leap this upcoming season.

Cam Whitmore 2023-24 NBA Statistics Category Stat PPG 12.3 APG 0.7 RPG 3.8 FG% 45.4 3P% 35.9

Although he has not played yet in the NBA, Reed Sheppard, the third overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, has been performing great in the Summer League. He had back-to-back 20-point games during both of which he shot very efficiently.

He has also shown to be a good playmaker, which was expected of him after his time in college.

This Rockets team has a great deal of talent that has shown potential, and it could very well be a contending team for a long period.

All statistics courtesy of ESPN