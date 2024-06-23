Highlights Immanuel Quickley showed promise with the Toronto Raptors, averaging 18.6 points and 6.8 assists post-trade.

His scoring ability and playmaking potential can help enhance the Raptors' offense.

Quickley's driving game and shooting efficiency are key to overall improvement.

It’s probably not that realistic to anticipate the Toronto Raptors being a legitimate threat to contend in 2024-25. Toronto was 25-57 last season, and they offloaded a couple of crucial players after Fred VanVleet departed via free agency last summer. Even with the Eastern Conference not nearly as strong as the Western Conference top to bottom, Toronto is probably ways away from being a true factor.

Whether the Raptors can get back into the thick of things in the East will likely depend on continual growth of their young guys, and Scottie Barnes will have to keep getting better.

One of the clear positives from Toronto’s play from last season, though, had to be what Immanuel Quickley did in his time with the Raptors following a trade from the New York Knicks mid-season. And with his close to last season in mind, a key Raptors storyline to pay attention to is how Quickley can build on that success from last year, and help in moving the team in the right direction.

Immanuel Quickley Needs to Build on Last Season's Success

Quickley's play with Toronto was encouraging

After he was the Sixth Man of the Year runner-up for the 2022-23 season, Quickley was one of the players involved in the New York Knicks’ trade for OG Anunoby. Quickley was clearly a good player for New York, but Anunoby was a major difference-maker for the Knicks following the trade.

Moving past that, for Quickley, it’s going to be about him helping Toronto retool next season and in years ahead. And fortunately, his play with the Raptors following the trade was encouraging.

In 38 games with Toronto post-trade last season, Quickley posted 18.6 points and 6.8 assists per outing, and connected on 39.5 percent of his three-point shot attempts in that span. He had some more chances to initiate things in that time, so one had to take that with a grain of salt, but he did make things happen.

Immanuel Quickley - 2023-24 Season Averages with Raptors Category Stat PTS 18.6 TS% 56.4% FTM/FTA 3.3/4.0 AST% 29.5% TO% 10.1%

The Raptors appear to be a club that’s retooling and in a transition period. Their moves during last season in trading Anunoby and Pascal Siakam essentially indicated that, but they have some really nice young pieces, with Scottie Barnes being at the forefront, along with RJ Barrett, for example. And as has been demonstrated here, Quickley looks to be one of their key players, too.

Quickley will seemingly have ample opportunities to continue to carry forward how he did to close last year with Toronto, and while it’s early in his tenure with the Raptors, his play from last year should lead to fan optimism.

Quickley will likely have more of a playmaking workload with Toronto than he had with New York, which shouldn’t be an issue, with him being a willing passer and solid decision-maker with the ball. But, something else that definitely resonated was Quickley’s multi-layered scoring in his time with the Raptors, which should only aid in his playmaking development.

Quickley shot 37.0 percent from three-point range with the Knicks, and he connected on his share of deep looks with Toronto to close last season. His three-point shooting speaks for itself, where he’s adept in catch-and-shoot situations, and his movement shooting is impressive.

Paired with that, though, Quickley shot 37.6 percent on pull-up three-point attempts last season, on a 24.6 percent frequency, per NBA.com’s shot tracking data. As he gets more comfortable with the Raptors, he should only get better with how he picks and chooses when to get to pull-ups, driving downhill in gaps, and looking to drive and kick to shooters off of that scoring balance.

Immanuel Quickley - Three-Point Shooting 2023-24 Season Shot type Frequency 3PM 3P% Overall 48.5% 2.5 39.9% Pull-Ups 24.6% 1.2 37.6% Catch-and-shoot 23.4% 1.3 41.4%

Somewhat along those lines, something to keep an eye on from Quickley will be that aforementioned driving game, where he could take further advantage of his perimeter shooting as a scorer and ideally, passer. He had 5.5 points per game as a driver last season, on 10.0 drives per game, per Second Spectrum’s tracking data.

Quickley isn’t going to be the driving presence that Barnes or Barrett are, but if he can be efficient in those situations as a counter to his perimeter skill set, that could pay off over time for the Raptors offense and help generate some more quality catch-and-shoot looks for others, or dump off feeds.

In any case, while it's going to take time for the Raptors to figure some things out as they look to gradually improve next season and in years ahead, it is good to know they have some really nice young pieces to build with, and Quickley should be one of those contributors.

The 25-year-old should keep getting better with his offensive skill set, but the next step for him with Toronto will be continuing to manage creating for his own, knowing when to work off-ball and finding ways to consistently involve his teammates.