The Memphis Grizzlies entered the 2023-24 NBA season with high hopes. After acquiring Marcus Smart in a blockbuster offseason trade, the pairing of him with Ja Morant, Desmond Bane, Derrick Rose, and other key pieces would ensure that Memphis would be a player in the Western Conference.

Until it didn’t. Smart only played 20 games for the Grizzlies, due to an ankle injury suffered on November 14, and a finger injury suffered on January 9. Bane and Rose also went down with injuries, And Morant missed the first 25 games of the season due to the NBA suspending him over an instance on social media and then was lost shortly after due to injury.

Even by the time Morant returned to the lineup, it was far too late. The Grizzlies were already 6-19, and were the last team to notch a win, not doing so until November 5. The disastrous start was made worse by Morant going down for the season after tearing his labrum just nine games in.

The Grizzlies were officially eliminated from playoff contention on March 21, after they lost to the Golden State Warriors by a score of 137-116. It marked the first time in four years that they had missed the playoffs, capping off a season truly derailed by injuries.

The Centerpiece Goes Down

Ja Morant only played nine games before tearing his shoulder

The 2023-24 Memphis Grizzlies became a representation of how a team’s season can be derailed by injuries. High hopes were afoot going in, and they were shattered upon exit.

But the demise of this year’s Grizzlies was a slow process as more and more starters began to drop off due to injuries. The blows came quickly, however, as before anyone could blink, Memphis already had a losing record of 6-19.

The injuries began with Morant, who only played nine games before going down with a subluxation of his right shoulder on January 5, which, after MRIs, was determined to be a torn labrum. The disappointing factor for Memphis was that Morant actually played well when he was on the court.

Ja Morant – 2023-24 Season Stats GP 9 PPG 25.1 RPG 5.6 APG 8.1 FG% 47.1 3PT% 27.5

Off-court issues aside, Morant averaged 25.1 points per game, along with 5.6 rebounds and 8.1 assists this season. In his first game back against the New Orleans Pelicans, a team that had not yet reached powerhouse status, Morant put up 34 points including scoring the game-winner.

Granted, it was only nine games and therefore was a small sample size. But extended across an entire season, combined with the other surrounding pieces, and the Grizzlies had the potential to be a legitimate contender.

Abundance of Injuries in Memphis

The Grizzlies lost the majority of their team along with Morant due to injuries

Losing Morant was only the tip of the iceberg for the Grizzlies. It was the primary blow in a series of blows for the team in the 2023-24 season. Just a few weeks into the season, they lost newly acquired offseason piece Marcus Smart for a month, when he went down on November 14 with an ankle injury.

He would return on December 26, at which the Grizzlies were only 10-19. While they were still a losing squad, they could turn things around if things went their way.

But things did not go their way, as Smart would go down again on January 9 with a finger injury, which sidelined him for the remainder of the season. This, combined with the Morant injury just days prior, devastated the team beyond repair.

Desmond Bane was another primary factor in the team’s success, and when he went down with an injury, so did the team. The homegrown talent was averaging 23.7 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 5.5 assists per game this season, before going down with a grade 3 ankle sprain on January 12.

Back in December, Derrick Rose left the game with left hamstring soreness. He would then play sporadically throughout February before being sidelined for the remainder of the season.

Derailed Campaign for the Grizzlies

The Grizzlies’ season left the league wondering what could have been

December and January seemed to be the period of horrors for the Memphis Grizzlies, as the majority of their starters went down in that timeframe.

Bane did return for five games in March, but after the Grizzlies were eliminated, he was shut down for the remainder of the season along with Smart, Derrick Rose, Ziaire Williams, Yuta Watanabe, Jaren Jackson Jr., and Vince Williams Jr.

With the amount of injuries the Grizzlies have suffered this season, it required them to create over 50 different starting lineups this season, with 23 different starters altogether. Their 50th lineup rolled out on April 9 against the San Antonio Spurs, setting an NBA record for the most lineups since at least 1970.

The 2023-24 Memphis Grizzlies were a prime example of a team whose season was derailed by injuries. The 2021 Golden State Warriors also featured this problem, when significant injuries led them to finish 15-50.

The Grizzlies will not finish that poorly as they have almost double the wins, but more losses since the season was longer — the 2021 season was shortened due to the pandemic.

Attributing the losses to injuries, the Grizzlies opted not to sell at the Trade Deadline, despite being contacted by numerous teams. The team believes the core they possess is legitimate enough to win, when healthy, which they are banking on for next season.

This year, therefore, capped off a disappointing campaign. It was one which left the team, and the league, to wonder what could have been.