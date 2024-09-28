Inter Miami are rolling.

They’ve assembled a roster stacked with unprecedented talent and have backed it up on the field, even making a run at the single-season points record in 2024. So where does Inter Miami stack up compared to other MLS greats? Well, that depends on how you define greatness.

Below we examine Inter Miami's case to go down as the best ever in MLS.

Inter Miami Have the Best Roster in MLS History

Miami have assembled unprecedented team depth

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

The roster that sporting director Chris Henderson and head coach Tata Martino (photo above) have put together is simply astonishing in MLS terms. Adding Lionel Messi in the summer of 2023 was the single-biggest signing in league history, one that revolutionized the club and brought unprecedented global interest to the league. But the supporting cast that the Miami brass have pieced together is even more impressive.

Luis Suárez, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba are three of the greatest players of the last decade, achieving historic success with Messi at Barcelona. Reuniting them in the same squad once again is a feat in its own right, but doing it while using just two Designated Player roster slots is an added flex.

But Inter Miami are not just a four-man show. Henderson has used every available mechanism to add talent to the roster. Julian Gressel was one of the biggest free-agent signings in league history. Leo Campana is a Best XI-caliber striker who would start for most other teams around the league, and is one of the first options off of the bench.

Miami have also taken full advantage of their U22 Initiative slots, signing starting-quality players like Federico Redondo, Tomas Avíles and Facundo Farias.

They’ve also sprinkled in plenty of elite homegrown talent like Benjamin Cremaschi, David Ruiz and Noah Allen. And that’s not even getting into guys like Nicolas Freire or Diego Gomez. Or using the SuperDraft to find a gem like Yannick Bright. This is simply the best roster an MLS team has ever assembled.

Credit: Rich Storry-Imagn Images

By far the most impressive part of this roster build has been the flexibility that Henderson (photo above) has shown on the job. When Farias went down in preseason with a season-ending injury, they added Matias Rojas, a full Paraguayan international, on a free transfer. When center back Freire tore his ACL in May, they pivoted once again and added David Martinez, a starting defender at River Plate, on a season-long loan.

Miami have had horrible injury luck this season, but they’ve consistently found ways to get creative with their roster and add elite-level MLS talent. We’ve never seen a team clear so many hurdles in a single season.

Inter Miami Racking Up Numbers

The Herons are on track for the best regular season in history

If they can win their final four regular season matches, Miami are guaranteed to break New England’s 2022 single-season record of 73 points. Through 30 matches, they lead the league with a staggering 2.13 points per game, but it might not be enough for the record. That pace would get them to 72 or 73 points. They will need to do better to write their names in the history books.

Unsurprisingly, they’ve been an attacking juggernaut. Their 68 goals scored are the most in the league, and they’ve scored three or more goals in 11 games. According to American Soccer Analysis (ASA), whose database goes back through the 2013 season, only 2019 LAFC , themselves a record-breaking team at the time, scored more than Miami’s 2.27 goals per game.

Perhaps most impressive is how little they’ve relied on Messi (video above) to do it. Despite obviously being the centerpiece of the team, the 2022 World Cup winner has played just over 1,200 minutes, missing 15 of Miami’s league matches in 2024 due to injury and international duty.

He’s been absolutely historic when on the field, though. In 15 appearances, Messi has racked up a stunning 14 goals and 15 assists. Again using ASA’s data, no player in MLS history has made more goal contributions per 90 minutes than Messi’s 2.10 this season.

Right next to him is Luis Suárez. The Uruguayan legend has bagged 17 goals so far, just two behind D.C. United’s Christian Benteke for the Golden Boot lead and logging six assists of his own. Add in Julian Gressel with 12 assists and Jordi Alba’s 11, and all of Miami’s superstars have performed as well as anyone could have imagined when they signed.

So Are Inter Miami the Best MLS Team Ever?

What will it take for Messi & Co. to go down as the best ever?

“The easy answer is to just look at the points total and the talent,” MLSSoccer.com’s Matt Doyle told GIVEMESPORT after the club's 29th match of 2024. “Sometimes things are exactly what they appear to be, and on paper, Miami appears to be a 75-point team.”

“Turns out they're that on grass, too,” Doyle added. “If you want to dig slightly deeper, Miami's en route to that points total despite dealing with more injuries and having to use more players than any of the other contenders for the crown. 2019 LAFC , 2017 Toronto FC , all the way back to the great DC United teams of the first half-decade of the league's existence... None of them had to go 30 players deep. Miami's done that, and haven't skipped a beat. Even without Messi.”

Inter Miami's Road to MLS Points Record (Target: 74 / Current: 64) Date Opponent Stadium Matchday Sat, Sept. 29 Charlotte FC Chase Stadium (Fort Lauderdale) 31 of 34 Wed, Oct. 2 Columbus Crew Lower.com Field (Columbus) 32 of 34 Sat, Oct. 5 Toronto FC BMO Field (Toronto) 33 of 34 Sat, Oct. 19 New England Revolution Chase Stadium (Fort Lauderdale) 34 of 34

What’s missing from Inter Miami's case for that best-ever crown? Trophies.

Sure, Miami won Leagues Cup in 2023, a memorable way to introduce Messi to North American soccer. But they failed to qualify for the playoffs that season, with even Messi’s brilliance unable to claw the team out of the hole they dug themselves into in the first half of the season. The 2024 CONCACAF Champions Cup was another disappointment, with Miami crashing out in the quarterfinals against Monterrey, failing to win either leg and losing 5-2 on aggregate.

With Messi finally healthy, pressure and expectations are now mounting heading into the 2024 playoffs. The Herons will be the favorites to come out of the Eastern Conference, but will face stern competition from the Columbus Crew SC and FC Cincinnati in the postseason, with a potential MLS Cup final matchup against LA Galaxy or LAFC a daunting prospect, even for Miami.

“They've got to set that points record and win the Shield/Cup double to canonize it,” said Doyle of Miami's claim to be MLS’s best-ever team.

The regular season has been spectacular. The playoffs are what will ultimately be remembered.