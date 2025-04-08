If Kevin De Bruyne makes the jump to MLS this summer, it'll most likely be to join Lionel Messi in Inter Miami CF .
On Friday, GIVEMESPORT reported that De Bruyne was not planning on joining San Diego FC in the offseason after the midfielder announced he would be leaving Manchester City after the 2024-25 season.
Latest on Kevin De Bruyne future as San Diego FC unlikely: Sources
