The 2022/23 Premier League campaign may have just come to its conclusion, but fans already have their sights set on next season’s fixtures.

They won't have to wait long to find out the schedule that their teams will face, either, as the 2023/24 fixture list will be officially released on Thursday June 15 at 9am BST - with all 380 fixtures being confirmed at once.

Such a big job must require a team of experts, right?

Quite the opposite – just the one!

Believe it or not, there is just one man behind the process and that same man has been in charge of the fixture collation since the Premier League’s inception in 1992.

His name is Glenn Thompson, and he has given an insight into how he operates his painstaking system prior to each season.

Across his career, Thompson has put together more than 60,000 matches prior to their respective seasons.

How are the fixtures worked out?

With so many variables affecting what teams can play others at certain points in the 38-game season, you can appreciate that putting together the fixture list for one of Europe's top leagues is no easy task.

When speaking about how the whole system works, Thompson told the Premier League: “For me, it is at the start of the year when I get the playing dates from the league.

“The whole thing is built up, putting in the international dates from FIFA, then the European club competitions. Then the Football Association adds the dates for its competitions. You’re left with dates when you play league and League Cup matches.

“We also consult fan representatives, from the Football Supporters’ Federation, and other stakeholders, to take on board their views.

“Around March, the Premier League sends to its clubs a form asking questions such as whether there are any dates they wish not to be at home – which is answered in conjunction with the local police – and whether there are any teams they do not wish to play at home on Boxing Day.”

Although Thompson admits that it is an impossible task to satisfy all, he believes that 85% of teams are able to have their wishes granted.

On his own, he claims the methodology he uses is called “sequencing”.

Sequencing consists of breaking the season down into a number of constituent parts called sets. Breaking it down into five sets, these are then reversed in the second half of the season.

Thompson is solely responsible for creating this sequence as teams are placed in a pairing grid as their home ties are confirmed.

The fixture computer will then understand which teams will be playing at home or away for each match week and then will mix them to keep it consistently random.

In a series of five matches, all 20 sides should be given three home fixtures and two away and then the process is flipped on its head.

All teams are, therefore, steered away from having to play too many home or away games in succession, especially at either end of the season.

Another rule included in the calculations is that if a team are to play at home on their Boxing Day fixture, their New Year’s Day fixture (or their equivalent date) will be played away.

In addition, some clubs will have a partner team in the process to ensure that their home games do not clash. For example, both Manchester clubs cannot play at home on the same day - and the same applies on Merseyside with Liverpool and Everton.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - APRIL 24: Mohamed Salah of Liverpool runs with the ball during the Premier League match between Liverpool and Everton at Anfield on April 24, 2022 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

With so much to consider and a lot of people to please, it's not a job that we'd fancy. Fair play for clocking up 31 years of loyal service, Glenn!