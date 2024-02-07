Highlights The Chiefs' offense has evolved under Andy Reid, as the team leads the league in plays called from the shotgun formation.

Isiah Pacheco has evolved into a complete three-down back, excelling both as a runner and receiver.

Pacheco's role as the lead back for the Chiefs has only grown in the postseason, and he will be a key player in Super Bowl 58.

In 2022, Isiah Pacheco, an unheralded running back from Rutgers, was a seventh-round pick by the Kansas City Chiefs and was positioned to be a backup to Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Jerick McKinnon.

Now the lead back for a Super Bowl-bound team, Pacheco has proven his worth in the NFL by running as hard as anyone in the league. As many fans have explained through memes, Pacheco has an immeasurable amount of "dawg" in him, with an uncanny ability to run through and over would-be tacklers.

Beyond his tenacious running style, what is it exactly that has made Pacheco such a valuable part of an offense that already has Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce?

The Chiefs' offensive scheme allows Isiah Pacheco to be himself

Andy Reid has adapted his offense to fit the powerback's unique style

Andy Reid has long been known as an offensive innovator, constantly modifying and adapting his West Coast scheme as the league has shifted its defensive philosophy to be more coverage and pass-rush based.

After starting his head coaching career with the Philadelphia Eagles, primarily running his offense from under center, Reid has called the majority of his plays from the shotgun ever since Mahomes arrived in Kansas City.

In 2022, the Chiefs ran 79.3% of their plays from shotgun, leading the league in DVOA (defense-adjusted value over average) from the formation (25.4%). The same story was true when Reid went back to his roots, too. While the QB was under center last season, Kansas City’s DVOA of 24.6% was also the best figure in the league.

The shotgun is a difficult offense to run the ball from, since offensive linemen are almost universally lined up in a pass-blocking formation, and the running back isn't afforded the luxury of a three-to-five yard head start that he gets on handoffs when the quarterback is under center.

All that being considered, it should be no surprise that a long lineage of halfbacks have had great success in Reid's schemes. Under his guidance, each of the following running backs have posted 1,000+ yard seasons from scrimmage:

Duce Staley (3 seasons)

Brian Westbrook (5 seasons)

LeSean McCoy (3 seasons)

Jamaal Charles (2 seasons)

Spencer Ware (1 season)

Kareem Hunt (2 seasons)

Clyde Edwards-Helaire (1 season)

Darrel Williams (1 season)

Isiah Pacheco (1 season)

Beyond the fact that those seasons are becoming less frequent for Reid (the shotgun formation, favoritism to pass with Mahomes, and evolving league philosophy all contribute to it), it's the type of back that stands out relative to Pacheco. So many of those names were incredible outside zone backs with incredible east-west ability.

The Rutgers alum stands out as a true north-south rusher, often making moves to run through tacklers rather than avoid them.

Reid's decision to call inside handoffs from the shotgun this year, despite the drawbacks of doing so, has perfectly melded with his personnel. Defenses can't just sit on the pass when Mahomes lines up away from center anymore; Pacheco's threat as a runner and receiver gives the Chiefs more options than most out Reid's new favorite formation.

Pacheco has evolved into a complete back

Once a pure rusher, Pacheco is now a talented three-down tailback

Pacheco was known as a bruiser coming out of college, and it appeared that he would serve Kansas City well as a between-the-tackles option to complement the one-cut style of Edwards-Helaire and the receiving chops of McKinnon.

Then, he took over the backfield towards the end of the 2022 regular season, eventually earning 37 totes in the Chiefs' march to the Lombardi Trophy.

Something interesting occurred in Pacheco's development as he was forced to play in the shotgun: he became a natural fit as a three-down back next to Mahomes.

Isiah Pacheco Career Stats Stat 2022 2023 Rush Attempts 170 205 Rush Yards 830 935 Receptions 13 44 Receiving Yards 130 244 Total Touchdowns 5 9 Yards After Contact 293 385 Broken Tackles 4 15 ADOT -0.6 -2.3

His ADOT (average depth of target) is particularly fascinating since it highlights the way Pacheco has grown as a receiver. He doesn't run halfback options and angles out of the backfield like Le'Veon Bell once did for the Pittsburgh Steelers as a glorified slot receiver.

Instead, he's evolved into a true security blanket, using his open-field, tackle-breaking abilities to turn screen passes and dump-offs into positive gains beyond the line of scrimmage.

His average yards per reception was down to 5.5 this year, though that's because his role and volume have exploded in Kansas City's offense this year.

With Eric Bieniemy no longer in town and the Chiefs' usual stable of talented receivers greatly thinned this season, Pacheco has had to moonlight as a receiver and pass-blocker more than ever before.

Pacheco's status as the unquestioned lead back has only grown this postseason, where he's put up averages of 21 carries, 84.7 yards, and one touchdown in Kansas City's three games. With Super Bowl 58 approaching, all eyes should be on the former seventh-rounder as he prepares to handle the majority share in the Chiefs' backfield.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise stated.