Right now, Alex Pereira is arguably the biggest star in the UFC. The current reigning light heavyweight champion has destroyed every single man in his path since making the move to 205 pounds, and despite only properly making the move over to MMA from kickboxing in late 2020, 'Poatan' is one of the top pound-for-pound fighters in MMA and can defeat anybody on any given day.

Despite the Brazilian powerhouse paving his own way to greatness, something which helped his stardom in MMA was his incredible rivalry with Israel Adesanya, which goes back many years to their days in kickboxing where they fought several times. Their infamous rivalry continued its way over to the UFC and in his very own column in The Players' Tribune, Pereira has opened up about what specifically led him to follow Adesanya to the UFC.

Being Called a "Nobody" Inspired Alex Pereira to Follow Israel Adesanya to the UFC