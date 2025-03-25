After a promising start with victory in Friday's Sprint race, Lewis Hamilton and Ferrari endured a disastrous end to the weekend at the Chinese Grand Prix as both the Brit and his teammate Charles Leclerc were disqualified.

Hamilton was stripped of the points he would have picked up with a sixth-place finish after his car was discovered to have skid blocks worn below the 9mm thickness allowed under FIA regulations. Leclerc, meanwhile, saw his fifth-place finish thrown out due to his car being underweight. It was the first time in 75 years that The Prancing Horse had suffered a double disqualification in a race, with the sanctions costing the team a total of 18 points.

The disqualifications might have been slightly less embarrassing for Ferrari had their drivers' performance in the race itself been slightly more encouraging. Hamilton could not capitalise on his sprint race success and failed to keep pace with the leading pack in Shanghai. With his two-stop strategy having not delivered the desired results, the seven-time world champion even decided to swap positions with Leclerc so the Montanesque driver could better his position.

Following one of its worst weekends in recent memory, the Italian press was never going to be particularly kind to Ferrari. However, per Racing 365, the manner in which they attacked both Hamilton and the team as a whole in the hours after the race was particularly savage. The team's new arrival was already in the firing line following his sub-par 10th-place finish at the season-opening Australian Grand Prix - and events in China did not help his cause.