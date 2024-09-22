The Italian media have handed glowing reviews to ex-Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay after he made his full debut for Napoli on Saturday. While his former side were being held to a 0-0 draw at Selhurst Park, the 27-year-old found himself in a similar stalemate as he managed his first 90 minutes of the domestic season in a stalemate against Juventus.

McTominay's first start for his new employers couldn't have come against a much tougher opponent, with the term 'being thrown into the deep end' springing to mind. Nonetheless, the energetic midfielder's performance was enough for the Italian press to cast their verdict on Antonio Conte's latest edition. Watch McTominay's highlights below:

Italian Press Praise McTominay

Midfielder has been described as a 'new idol' at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium

Following his determined display at the Allianz Stadium, McTominay received widespread applause from all of Italy's media, with some of the biggest outlets suggesting that the Scot could become a new cult hero in Naples. In their match rating for the contest, Sport Mediaset awarded McTominay a score of 6.5 but offered high praise, commending his 'physique and technique' and emphasizing his strong ability to 'always know what to do.'

Former England boss Fabio Capello remarked that the 27-year-old provides exactly what Napoli’s midfield had been missing and that his side would not be the same without him. Meanwhile, Corriere dello Sport praised him as a 'dominant all-rounder with physique, technique, and personality,' while la Repubblica labeled him 'a luxury for Serie A.'

Perhaps the biggest compliment came from Calcio Mercato, who insinuated that should McTominay continue his impressive start to life in Italy, that he could go on to become the 'next idol' for fans who grew up watching the likes of the legendary Diego Maradona and modern day hero Edinson Cavani grace their famous stage.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: McTominay is one of just five Scottish players currently playing in Serie A.

Conte Explains McTominay's Impact

The former Chelsea manager has been protective of his new signing

McTominay's strong performance on Saturday came not long after the box-to-box midfielder was defended by his manager after having a quiet debut in a 4-0 victory over Cagliari. Having been thrown in from the start against tougher opposition, Conte explained exactly what the Scotland international has brought to the table and why he is important to his team's tactical flexibility:

"The idea came to me because on the last day of the transfer market we got McTominay and Gilmour, plus brought Folorunsho back into the squad. The midfield then became a pretty strong group of players and we had to make the most of that. "We had already started working on it last week against Cagliari, alternating between the systems, and 3-4-2-1 will be useful, but I also concentrated on this tactic. It fits this team, they can do it, let’s say I was a little concerned about our defending with this approach, but we did very well."

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt - accurate as of 22/09/2024.