After missing the first 25 games of 2023-24 due to a suspension, Memphis Grizzlies’ superstar guard Ja Morant returned to the starting lineup in mid-December, and his impact was felt immediately. Morant carried the Grizzlies to an upset win over the New Orleans Pelicans with a 34-point effort in his season debut, capped off by a clutch layup at the buzzer to steal the win.

Memphis' 6-19 record before Morant's return, which looked irreversible, gained some relief with four consecutive wins when the star guard came back into the fold, and a Play-In spot wasn’t so far from reality for the Grizzlies and their fans.

That sense of optimism was short-lived, however, as Morant suffered a torn labrum in his right shoulder over the weekend that requires season-ending injury.

The news is just the latest gut punch in a series of blows Memphis has suffered since the start of the season. Morant is just the latest key Grizzlies player to suffer a season-ending ailment, with Brandon Clarke and Steven Adams both sidelined for the year as well.

To add insult to injury (literally), guard Marcus Smart is expected to miss six weeks with a "severe" finger injury, as reported by The Athletic's Shams Charania on Thursday.

Head coach Taylor Jenkins is once again left with a supporting cast that is one of the premier depth cores in the league at its best, but only has a 8-20 record without their lead point guard, magnifying their lack of star power.

Ja Morant - 2023-24 On/Off-Court Statistics Category On-Court Off-Court Minutes 318 1,468 Points 83.2 87.9 Offensive rating 111.0 106.3 Defensive rating 111.1 112.7 Net rating -0.2 -6.4

Right now, Memphis has the worst offense in the NBA, scoring only 108.1 points per contest. Even a defense built around the last two players to win Defensive Player of the Year (Smart and Jaren Jackson Jr.) isn’t paying dividends as expected, ranking 13th in opponents' points per game and ninth in defensive rating.

Time for Grizzlies to sell?

Memphis could offload Kennard, Tillman

Losing two vital pieces in Dillon Brooks and Tyus Jones during the offseason was a tough hit, but the foundation of Morant, Jackson Jr. and Desmond Bane was kept in place, and the goal of potentially pushing a Conference Finals run didn’t sound remotely exaggerated before the season started.

However, there’s also no shame in admitting that everything has gone down in the worst fashion imagineable in Memphis, and this season is basically over for the Grizzlies.

As the trade deadline approaches, the Grizzlies could become a seller and engage in negotiations revolving around veterans like Luke Kennard, who would bring strong value for teams lacking a reliable shooter, and Xavier Tillman, a backup center with defensive qualities enough to attract some suitors in need of an option with that profile without demanding too much spending to get.

Kennard has only appeared in 14 games this season, averaging 8.3 points per game. Despite only playing 21.2 minutes per game — his fewest since the 2020-21 season — the guard is still one of the best perimeter shooters in the league, firing at a 41.3 percent clip on 5.4 attempts per game.

Luke Kennard - 2023-24 3-Point Shooting Chart Area Field goal attempts Field goal % Right corner 7 28.6 Left corner 4 25.0 Above the break 64 43.8

Shooting comes at a premium in the modern NBA, and there are sure to be a number of playoff contenders looking to add an extra marksman come the deadline.

Tillman, meanwhile, is a serviceable backup big that could shore up a contender's center rotation. The 24-year-old is especially effective on the defensive side of the ball, ranking fourth on the Grizzlies in defensive rating (109.0), while averaging a 15.5 defensive rebound percentage.

Focus on internal development

Williams, Roddy headline promising depth pieces

While the Grizzlies are not overflowing with promising prospects and recent lottery picks, they do have a handful of pieces that could make up a significant portion of their depth for years to come. Memphis features a trio of forwards that could use the lost season to take a jump in their development.

Ziaire Williams, the 10th overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, has yet to really establish himself as a foundational piece for the Grizzlies. Now, with an established role off the bench, Williams is contributing with his promising scoring touch and rebounding prowess, while also extending his shooting range, hitting 33.1 percent of his three-point attempts.

David Roddy, a burly yet slightly undersized forward at 6-foot-4 and 255-pounds, has potential as a depth scorer for Memphis, using his impressive footwork and overwhelming strength to create driving lanes to the basket.

It seems as though the Grizzlies have found their 3-and-D wing of the future, as second-year standout Vince Williams Jr. has established himself as an important piece in coach Jenkins' rotation.

The second round pick in 2022 is one of the most impactful perimeter defenders in the league this season, ranking fifth in the NBA in opponent matchup difficulty, while limiting his opponents to the fourth-lowest field goal percentage league-wide.

Memphis rewarded Williams Jr. with a three-year, $7.9-million contract extension on Wednesday — a deal that could turn out to be a bargain sooner rather than later.

Regardless of what path the organization decides to go down after Ja’s season ended prematurely, Memphis can use this time to address what is working and what is not, so they could start 2024-25 with a still young, but even better core to chase the franchise’s first championship.

For now, as frustrating as it is to realize that those 25 games of waiting for him to come back and his great performances when playing again weren’t a prelude to what the season was reserving for the team, those tough moments can still be very helpful for the Grizzlies’ long-term goals.