Highlights The Jacksonville Jaguars, despite four straight losses, are still in first place in the AFC South heading into Week 17.

Trevor Lawrence will not play this week after suffering a shoulder injury against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Jaguars clinch the AFC South if they win against the Carolina Panthers and the Indianapolis Colts and Houston Texans both lose.

Despite suffering four straight losses, the latest being a 30-12 defeat at the hands of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Jacksonville Jaguars still found themselves in first place in the AFC South at the end of Week 16, as the Indianapolis Colts and Houston Texans took losses as well.

While Trevor Lawrence was able to start against the Bucs this past Sunday after clearing concussion protocol a day earlier, he was never able to get into a rhythm and threw a pair of interceptions before exiting the game with a shoulder injury.

It was later determined that the 2021 No. 1 overall pick, who's left three of the last four games early with various injuries, had sprained his right AC joint, leaving his status for Week 17 up in the air.

On Friday, it was decided that Lawrence won't suit up this Sunday, ending his streak of 49 consecutive starts. C.J. Beathard, who completed 11 of 15 passes for 94 yards with a touchdown in relief of Lawrence against the Bucs, will start for Jacksonville.

The good news for the Jags, regardless of who's under center, is that they're playing the worst team in the league this week in the Carolina Panthers. And if they can put an end to their four-game losing streak and get a little help, they can clinch the AFC South for the second straight season.

Jacksonville Jaguars Week 17 clinching scenarios

The Jaguars clinch the AFC South with a win and losses by the Colts and Texans

Despite entering Week 17 on a four-game losing streak and missing their star quarterback, the Jaguars are still favored against the Panthers, who've won just two games all season.

However, Carolina gave the Green Bay Packers all they could handle a week ago, overcoming a 13-point halftime deficit to tie the game late before ultimately taking a 33-30 loss. And rookie quarterback Bryce Young played his best game to date for the Panthers, completing 23 of 36 passes for a career-high 312 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions.

So, this is by no means a guaranteed victory for Jacksonville.

But if the Jags can pick up their first victory since Week 12, they can win the AFC South, but only if the Colts lose to the Las Vegas Raiders and the Texans lose to the Tennessee Titans.

Jaguars win vs. Panthers + Colts lose vs. Raiders + Texans lose vs. Titans

What's wonderful for Jacksonville is that they're the only team in the division that can win it this week. There is no scenario in which Indianapolis or Houston, both of whom enter the week with the same 8-7 record as Jacksonville, can clinch the AFC South in Week 17. And that's even if the Jaguars lose.

If Doug Pederson & Co. don't clinch this week, that sets up a wild Week 18 in which the Jaguars catch a break as they face the last-place Titans while the Colts and Texans square off against one another.

We now just have to wait and see how Week 17 plays out.

