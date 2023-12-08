Highlights Trevor Lawrence's return from a high ankle sprain is uncertain, as recovery times can vary for this type of injury.

Lawrence is eager to return quickly, but the team must consider the risk of aggravating the injury.

C.J. Beathard, the Jaguars' backup quarterback, has experience starting but may require adjustments to the offensive game plan if he starts against the tough Cleveland Browns defense.

The Jacksonville Jaguars were the worst team in the league in 2020, which was a perfect time to have an awful season. With the first selection of the 2021 Draft, they were able to select QB Trevor Lawrence out of Clemson. Lawrence was considered a generational prospect, the type that only comes around every few years.

Lawrence had a typically rough rookie year. Before his second season, the Jaguars hired head coach Doug Pederson, who had won a Super Bowl with the Philadelphia Eagles and was noted for his excellent work with quarterback prospects.

The duo had a breakthrough last season. The Jaguars finished 9-8, winning their division and making the playoffs. The team even won a playoff game, coming back from down 27-0 against the Los Angeles Chargers. The Jags expect to return to the playoffs in 2023, but a monkey wrench was thrown into their plans when Lawrence suffered a high ankle sprain in a Monday night loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 13.

Lawrence's recovery timetable remains a mystery

Some athletes can come back quickly from high ankle sprains, others take more time

The high-ankle sprain can be a tricky malady. It is considered to be a worse injury than a lower ankle sprain and for most athletes, the recovery period is around four to six weeks. There are examples of players coming back from the injury sooner, however.

Patrick Mahomes, most notably, helped the Kansas City Chiefs defeat the Cincinnati Bengals last year in the AFC Championship game just eight days after suffering a high ankle sprain. In that contest, Mahomes completed 29 of 43 passes for 326 yards and two touchdowns.

Like Mahomes, Lawrence wants to return from the injury as soon as possible. The Jaguars went on to lose to the Bengals and the team lost a game in the AFC South standings to the surging Indianapolis Colts. Jacksonville's next contest comes against a tough Cleveland Browns defense.

Lawrence returned to the practice field on Wednesday. He was limited in his work, but just the fact that he was out there means that he could be in the lineup on Sunday. Mahomes was able to return in a similar timeframe in January, but that was for the AFC Championship, not a regular season game.

To see Lawrence out there would be surprising, but coach Doug Pederson did say on Thursday that he was "probably" going to be a game-time decision, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Pederson also said that Lawrence's game status would largely be determined by how much work he would be able to do during Thursday's practice. The fact that it's a short week for Jacksonville doesn't help Lawrence's case either.

Jaguars' backup CJ Beathard has starting experience

Beathard is solid, but the Jags should still try to rely on their running game in Lawrence's absence

2017 was Kyle Shanahan's first year as the coach of the San Francisco 49ers. His team drafted C.J. Beathard out of Iowa in the third round that year. Legendary writer Peter King would note that Beathard was the only quarterback Shanahan considered. To get a stamp of approval from an evaluator like Shanahan is a nice feather in Beathard's cap.

Beathard played quite a bit for the Niners in his first two seasons but later reverted to the backup role behind Jimmy Garrapolo. He has played that part for the Jaguars since 2021. While he has appeared in 11 games, he hasn't logged a start for Jacksonville yet.

CJ Beathard Career Stats Completion % 59.5% Yards/Game As Starter 241 TDs 18 INTs 14

Still, the seven-year veteran certainly has experience starting and isn't likely to be rattled by the thought of facing the Browns. Like most other quarterbacks around the league, Beathard doesn't offer Lawrence's physical upside, but he is smart, accurate, and capable of running an NFL offense.

It should also be noted that Beathard suffered an injury to his non-throwing shoulder during his relief appearance against the Bengals. He was limited during Wednesday's practice because of the ailment, but the prevailing belief is that he should be able to push through and play against the Browns if his services are required.

If Beathard was to start in Week 14 for the Jaguars, the team would likely have to scale back the offense. Especially since the offense will be without wide receiver Christian Kirk, who suffered a season-ending injury in the game against the Bengals.

The Jaguars will still run out strong skill players including Travis Etienne, Calvin Ridley, and Evan Engram, who can all create mismatches. Beathard is also a capable and willing scrambler and that may help to keep Cleveland honest. However, the Jags should try to rely on their running game as much as possible.

While the Browns trot out the best pass defense in the league by a pretty wide margin, they're not nearly as dominant against the run. If Etienne and the Jags ground game can force the Browns to respect the run, it would make Beathard's job a lot easier in the passing game. More defenders committed to stopping the run means more open field in the defensive secondary.

It is not worth the risk to play Trevor Lawrence this week

Lawrence could aggravate his ankle injury if he comes back too soon

One of the best ways to recover from a high-ankle sprain is to rest that ankle; coming back too early could lead to an aggravation of the injury. When Mahomes played in the AFC Championship, he would have had an offseason to recover if they lost and would get two weeks' recovery time if they won. This is a different case than Lawrence playing in a regular season game.

Not to mention that while Lawrence is comfortable throwing from the pocket, one of the things that makes him such a dangerous player is his athletic ability. Whether that means sliding in the pocket, rolling out, or scrambling for a crucial first down on a broken play, his legs are a big part of what makes him great. If he doesn't have full range of motion, he won't be the same quarterback, as we saw with Joe Burrow and his calf injury earlier this year.

This is also the kind of game that the Jaguars should be able to win without Lawrence. The Browns have a very tough defense and a wonderful offensive line, but they will be starting either rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson, who has a quarterback rating of 50.6, or Joe Flacco, who was signed off his couch a few weeks ago.

Whether it is Beathard starting or Lawrence starting, the team should be able to cobble together enough of an offense to defeat the Browns. The games that will truly decide the Jaguars' season will come in Week 16 against the Baltimore Ravens and Week 18 against the Tennessee Titans. It would behoove the Jaguars to ensure Lawrence is as near to 100 percent as possible for those matchups, and if that means sitting him against the Browns, that's what they should do.

