Chelsea secured a big win on the road over West Ham United, dismantling the Irons in Saturday's London derby. Nicolas Jackson scored a brace for the Blues before the hosts were controversially not awarded a penalty, but Cole Palmer made sure of the win shortly after the interval.

But the focus for many was on new signing Jadon Sancho, who was handed his first start for the west Londoners and his full debut in the process. Having joined on loan from Manchester United, the Englishman impressed off the bench against Bournemouth, setting up Christopher Nkunku for the only goal of the game.

There were questions about whether the winger could make the same impact from the off against West Ham, especially considering the amount of pressure he is under to succeed at Stamford Bridge following a disastrous few years at United. He was confronted with a difficult test too, facing off against former teammate Aaron Wan-Bissaka who has regularly locked up fleet-footed wide players throughout his career.

Sancho's Put in Solid Performance Against West Ham

Forward registered a second assist in as many games

Despite all the expectation, Sancho put in a decent showing against a team who Chelsea have struggled against over the years. He managed to grab his second assist in as many games when he combined with Jackson for the first goal, although the effort was mainly all down to the striker.

Jackson received all the plaudits for his efforts up front, and rightly so. Sancho, meanwhile, put in solid display but didn't have a stand-out performance. Although he created another chance before his withdrawal just before the hour mark, his influence on the game dwindled over time, with him only winning one of his four duels and completing just one of his two dribbles.

Jadon Sancho's Statistics vs West Ham Minutes played 57 Assists 1 Touches 24 Key Passes 2 Chances created 2 Big chances created 1 Dribbles attempted (successful) 2 (1) Passing accuracy 90% Duels (won) 4 (1)

Nevertheless, his high passing accuracy and steady overall performance will give Chelsea fans further hope that the best is yet to come from their new signing. And Chelsea fans are already confident that their newest player will prove to be a hit.

What Fans Have Said About Sancho's Performance

Chelsea supporters happy with what they saw

Although Sancho's 57-minute performance didn't showcase his abilities to the fullest, Chelsea fans were pleased with what they saw from him. One simply praised him by saying, "What a player", while another wrote: "Maresca is the perfect manager for Jadon. The tactics suits him." The consensus that Chelsea are perfectly set up tactically for Sancho to succeed was echoed by another fan, who said: "Sancho in a possession based system >>>>>"

GIVEMESPORT Key Satistic: Sancho has two assists in two games for Chelsea. No Manchester United player has provided more than one Premier League assist so far in 2024/25.

As well as how Sancho is used on the pitch, some fans were keen to point out that the atmosphere at the club is allowing Sancho to thrive. One wrote:

"The real Sancho... Trust brings confidence. As simple as it was with BVB."

There were some, though, who recognised the need for Sancho to improve in certain areas. One fan pointed out that if he can develop lower body strength similar to that of Chelsea legend Eden Hazard, then the Blues could have a 'top player' on their hands.

"If Sancho could get Hazard's lower body strength and a little bit more acceleration there's a top player there. What I didn't realize is how good his weight of pass in the box is."

Considering how many players Enzo Maresca has to choose from on the right and left flank, Sancho will need to build on a decent performance in order to make that spot in the team his own. But all things considered, there is certainly cause for optimism among supporters.