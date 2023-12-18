Highlights The Jaguars have struggled in their last three games, with turnovers and secondary issues contributing to their losses.

Jacksonville has a tough slate in their final three contests, but they do hold the tiebreaker over both Houston and Indianapolis.

The Houston Texans and Indianapolis Colts are right on the Jaguars' heels in the AFC South, fighting for either the division title or Wild Card spots.

After turning things around at the midway point of the 2022 season, the Jacksonville Jaguars entered 2023 with high hopes. Despite dropping two of their first three games, the team ripped off five straight wins to stand at 6-2 with plenty of promise. However, they've gone 2-4 since then.

And while they remain the leader of the AFC South, the Houston Texans and Indianapolis Colts are right behind them, ready to pounce.

AFC South Record Jacksonville Jaguars 8-6 Houston Texans 8-6 Indianapolis Colts 8-6 Tennessee Titans 5-9

With a highly anticipated Week 16 contest against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers coming up, the Jaguars have their backs against the wall and are in dire need of a win. Here's how the Jaguars' race to the AFC South crown is shaping up.

Recent Struggles

The Jaguars have lost their last three games AFC North foes

[Bob Self/Florida Times-Union]

Entering their Week 13 contest, the Jaguars were expected to make light work of the Cincinnati Bengals. After all, the team was without star quarterback Joe Burrow. So, for a playoff contender like Jacksonville, the expectation was that this game would be an easy win. That wasn't the case.

The Bengals kept the game tight, as backup QB Jake Browning lit the defense up for 354 yards. In the process, the Jaguars had their own QB misfortune, as Trevor Lawrence suffered a high ankle sprain, forcing him to miss the remainder of the game.

Lawrence was able to return before their next contest against Joe Flacco and the Cleveland Browns, but there were some obvious issues as the QB threw three interceptions while only completing 56% of his passes. The Browns' defense is one of the better units in the NFL, but that is no excuse for the turnovers. Additionally, the Jacksonville secondary continued to struggle, as Flacco dotted them up for 311 yards and three touchdowns on the way to their 31-27 victory.

Then, in Week 15, things got ugly. The Jaguars hosted the Baltimore Ravens at home and got crushed on Sunday night by a score of 23-7. The offense failed to get in rhythm throughout the contest, and the game was far from competitive. Rather than looking like a team fighting for a playoff spot, they looked like one that had lost their spirit.

Lawrence was also chased from the game after suffering a concussion, and he is now in danger of missing next week's contest against the Buccaneers as a result.

The road ahead

Jaguars' remaining schedule: @ TB, vs CAR, @ TEN

Now, with three straight losses and some glaring issues, the Jaguars have left themselves very little flexibility in the final three weeks of the season.

The road does start to get a little easier with their next outing coming against Tampa Bay. If Lawrence is cleared to play, this matchup could bode well for the Jaguars, because the Bucs have had a terrible pass defense this season. Ranking 31st in passing yards allowed, the game should be an air raid battle, and Jacksonville should have the upper hand over the Buccaneers' offense so long as Baker Mayfield isn't able to repeat the career day he had in Week 15.

Jacksonville will then go on to close the season with games against the lowly Carolina Panthers and Tennessee Titans. Both teams are led by rookie quarterbacks and are going through disappointing campaigns. However, the NFL is a league filled with random outcomes, so the Jaguars must remain focused and prepared to finish out the year comfortably against two teams who have literally nothing to play for, as neither can get a top draft pick or make the playoffs.

Working in Jacksonville's favor is the fact that they hold the tiebreaker over both Houston and Indianapolis thanks to their head-to-head results. So, at least the team controls their destiny through the rest of the 2023 regular season.

Competition for the crown

The Houston Texans & Indianapolis Colts both sit at 8-6, only behind the Jags via tiebreaker

For the Indianapolis Colts and Houston Texans, stealing away the first-place spot in the division won't be easy, but it is certainly possible. These two squads, along with a half dozen others, are also in a tightly contested battle for the three AFC Wild Card bids. With the AFC South's top three all tied up record-wise, the pressure is on to finish the year strong.

For the Texans, the injury bug has struck especially hard over the last few weeks with rookie QB phenom C.J. Stroud missing the Week 15 contest with a concussion, while players like Tytus Howard, Tank Dell, and Kenyon Green have already been lost for the year. Top wideout Nico Collins was also forced to miss the Week 15 win due to a calf injury.

Regardless, the team has consistently proven to be scrappy thanks in part to head coach DeMeco Ryans. With the Browns, Titans, and Colts left for their last three games, they'll need to win at least one of their next two games before what will likely be a winner-take-all against Indy in Week 18.

Schedule Jacksonville Jaguars Houston Texans Indianapolis Colts Week 16 @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Cleveland Browns @ Atlanta Falcons Week 17 vs Carolina Panthers vs Tennessee Titans vs Las Vegas Raiders Week 18 @ Tennessee Titans @ Indianapolis Colts vs Houston Texans

Thanks to their Week 2 victory over the Texans, the Colts currently sit in second place in the AFC South. Led by backup Gardner Minshew, the team has found a way to continue to win despite facing injuries at nearly every position group. Regardless, head coach Shane Steichen has helped the offense find its groove, and they've been winning because of it.

The Colts' schedule is probably the lightest in terms of competition. Their pursuit of the crown begins on the road against Atlanta in what will be a battle of solid ground attacks. Indianapolis will then get two home games to close out the year against the Raiders and Texans, the latter of which is likelt to have major playoff implications.

It will be a tight race for the AFC South crown through these final three weeks, but there are still three teams with realistic designs on that title.