Highlights Jalin Turner's missed opportunity led to defeat against Renato Moicano at UFC 300.

Moicano's smart recovery turned the tables on Turner in a dramatic fight.

Turner will 'regret his decision,' one MMA fighter said on social media.

Jalin Turner appeared to snatch defeat from the jaws of victory Saturday during the landmark UFC 300 event that took place inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Turner fought Renato Moicano in a lightweight bout during the early preliminary section of the show, which was broadcast on ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass. The American fighter had an opportunity to wrap the fight up himself and win by knockout. However, he failed to push for the win there and then, and ended up losing by finish shortly after.

Turner Will Rue The Opportunity Lost

Moicano instead celebrated a big win

Turner dropped Moicano in the first round with a punch and tried to seal a cool, walk-off knockout. But he inadvertently allowed Moicano to get himself back into the contest because the Brazilian was never actually out.

Moicano recovered after the minute's break at the end of the first round, came back into the second, and had the American in a world of hurt with ground-and-pound technique.

It showed a cruel twist of fate in which a fighter can feel like they have one of the most significant wins of their career, only to have lost in embarrassing fashion. With victory, Turner could have advanced his record to 15 wins and thrust himself higher in the lightweight rankings but, instead, his pro MMA record fell to 14 wins against eight defeats.

Moicano, meanwhile, moved to 19 wins (one knockout, 10 submissions, and eight decisions) against five defeats.

Fighters Reacted to the Drama on Social Media

The former UFC fighter Kenny Florian said on X, the social media site also known as Twitter: "Turner is going to look back on this fight and really regret his decision to not pursue a hurt Moicano in Round 1. Renato was clinical from top position. Waited for his opportunity to kill, and went for it."

"Fight till the ref pulls you off," another MMA fighter, Johnny Eblen, said.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Eight of the 14 fights at UFC 300 ended with a finish.

Moicano's Victory Wasn't the Only Drama

The night was filled with highlight-reel moments

UFC 300 was a stacked card filled with big-name fighters, but, despite the promise of fireworks, the night somehow still over-delivered.

Max Holloway thrilled fans in his last-gasp knockout win over Justin Gaethje, Alex Pereira stopped Jamahal Hill in round one, and in one of the wilder scenes, Arman Tsarukyan appeared to throw a punch at a fan during his ring walk, ahead of his victory over Charles Oliveira.

At the post-event press conference, UFC boss Dana White even told GIVEMESPORT and other reporters that Conor McGregor's comeback has been confirmed for the 29th of June in Las Vegas. The Irishman will take on Michael Chandler at the end of International Fight Week.