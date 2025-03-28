By virtue of his family’s Maltese heritage – in particular, that of his great-grandfather, James Carragher made his first foray into international football recently for Malta, playing against Finland and Poland. But how did the 22-year-old perform?

His father, Jamie Carragher, is a bonafide Liverpool legend and is now best known for his made-for-consumption personality in the punditry world. During his playing days, Carragher senior plied his trade for England between April 1999 and June 2010.

During that 11-year period, Carragher was sporadically used by a plethora of Three Lions managers – but his son, currently plying his trade for Wigan Athletic in England’s third tier, has not followed in his footsteps and, instead, opted for Malta.

In February 2025, the one-time League One winner was granted citizenship after the Maltese Football Association (MFA) contacted the versatile defender several months ago with a pitch, which was, without a doubt, considered a ‘no-brainer’.

Carragher’s Start to Life for the Malta National Team

The youngster picked up 180 minutes across two games