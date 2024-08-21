The tennis world number one Jannik Sinner has evaded punishment from the ATP despite testing positive for a banned substance, not once, but twice. The Italian first failed a doping test in March of this year, during Indian Wells, and again eight days later post-competition.

The initial test revealed low levels of a metabolite of clostebol, a banned anabolic steroid often used by dermatologists and ophthalmologists, while the second test showed low levels of the exact same metabolite. A metabolite, being a form of steroid, can be used to build muscle mass.

Sinner was given a provisional suspension, however, successfully appealed the decision in claiming the substance had accidentally been transmitted to him by his physiotherapist. He was allowed to continue playing and went on to reach the Indian Wells semi-final.

The International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) investigated the matter and found his physiotherapist had been using an over-the-counter spray on a cut which initiated the contamination. The ITIA believe the issue was not to Sinner’s knowledge, as supported by scientific experts.

Statements Regarding Jannik Sinner

The ITIA have released statements following their decision

They said in a statement: “The player explained that the substance entered their system as a result of contamination from a support team member … That support team member applied the spray between the 5 and 13 March, during which time they also provided daily massages and sports therapy to Sinner, resulting in unknowing transdermal contamination.”

GIVEMESPORT's Key Statistic: Jannik Sinner won his first Grand Slam in 2024, beating Daniil Medvedev in five sets at the Australian Open after going two sets down.

ITIA CEO, Karen Moorhouse, said: “Following that investigation, the ITIA accepted the player’s explanation as to the source of the clostebol and that the presence of the substance was not intentional. This was also accepted by the tribunal.”

The ATP too expressed their views on the matter, emphasising the evidence that pointed towards Sinner’s lack of knowledge behind the contamination and that “integrity is paramount” in tennis.

Despite not receiving a ban, the 23-year-old will lose the 400 ranking points earned at Indian Wells, where he first tested positive, along with his $325,000 prize money.

Jannik Sinner's best Grand Slam results Tournament Best result Year Australian Open Winner 2024 French Open Semi-final 2024 Wimbledon Semi-final 2023 US Open Quarter-final 2022

Jannik Sinner Releases Own Statement

A statement posted to Sinner’s social media after he had been cleared by an Independent Tribunal said: “He is not at fault. However, given the strict liability nature of the anti-doping rules, he accepts he loses the points from the Indian Wells tournament where the test took place. Jannik Sinner acknowledges the importance of the ITIA’s strict anti-doping rules for the protection of the sport he loves.”

Tennis Players React to Sinner News

Nick Kyrgios & Liam Broady both took to social media to share their thoughts

The news isn’t something that has pleased everyone in the tennis community, however, with some players giving their thoughts on the matter.

“Ridiculous,” said Nick Kyrgios in a post on X. “Whether it was accidental or planned. You get tested twice with a banned (steroid) substance… you should be gone for 2 years. Your performance was enhanced.”

British number five, Liam Broady, said: “Whether Sinner was doping or not, this is not right. Plenty of players go through the same thing and have to wait months or YEARS for their innocence to be declared. Not a good look.”