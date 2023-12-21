Highlights The Detroit Lions showed their offensive firepower and dominated the Denver Broncos.

Rookies Jahmyr Gibbs and Sam LaPorta were standout performers for the Lions.

The Lions fixed their turnover and defensive issues, positioning themselves well for a comfortable final three weeks and the No. 2 or No. 3 seed in the NFC.

From their opening-week victory over the Kansas City Chiefs, the Detroit Lions have been one of the most compelling teams in the league in 2023. Quarterback Jared Goff has piloted the team's offense to the third overall ranking in total offense.

The Lions had been on a slide coming into Week 15's game against the Denver Broncos, having lost two of their last three games and nearly blowing a 21-point lead in their only win during that stretch. Even worse, the losses came against division rivals in the Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears.

However, they seemingly turned the tides in a major way with their statement 42-17 win over the Broncos, as Russell Wilson and company never stood a chance against the Lions right from the opening whistle. Detroit looked like the dominant team they were earlier in the season, and that bodes well for a deep playoff run.

The Lions offensive firepower was on full display in Week 15

Rookies Jahmyr Gibbs and Sam LaPorta shined against Denver

This offseason, the Lions signed running back David Montgomery to join a strong offense that already included Jared Goff, Amon-Ra St. Brown, and Jameson Williams. The team also drafted running back Jahmyr Gibbs and tight end Sam LaPorta, and those two rookies have helped take the team to an entirely different level offensively.

Against the Broncos, Goff connected on 70.5% of his passes for 278 yards, five touchdowns, and, most importantly, zero interceptions. Three of those TD tosses went to LaPorta, as the Iowa product has emerged as not only one of the best rookies in the league, but one of the best tight ends in the league, period. Through Week 15, he has now caught 71 passes for 778 yards and nine touchdowns.

Sam LaPorta Rookie Numbers Statistic Sam LaPorta Tight End Ranks Receptions 71 4th Yards 758 4th TD 9 1st 1st Downs 39 3rd

Gibbs was also electric in the win against the Broncos. He rushed for 100 yards and a touchdown on only 11 carries and also chipped in two catches for eight yards and another touchdown. No one in the league does more with less than Gibbs: the rookie's 5.7 yards per tote sits atop the NFL leaderboard.

The Lions also got a big game from star receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, who caught seven passes for 112 yards and a touchdown. Running back David Montgomery chipped in 85 yards on 17 carries. And the offensive line only allowed two sacks after giving up eight across the previous three games, while also paving the way for the team to gain 185 yards on the ground.

The Lions were able to fix some recent issues

The team limited the turnovers and stopped Denver's passing game

Turnovers had been a major problem for the Lions in the losses to the Packers and the Bears. In Week 12 against Green Bay, Jared Goff fumbled three times, losing all of them. The offensive line allowed Rashan Gary to run wild as he was able to pick up three sacks. In Week 14's loss to the Bears, Goff only completed 57% of his throws for 161 yards and was intercepted twice.

Those issues were cleaned up in Week 15. The offensive line only allowed two sacks and the Lions didn't fumble the ball or throw an interception. Detroit's defense won the turnover battle thanks to a strip sack of Russell Wilson.

The Lions also allowed huge games to quarterbacks Jordan Love and Justin Fields in their previous two losses. Love threw for 268 yards and three touchdowns in the Packers win. Justin Fields threw for 223 yards and a touchdown, also adding 56 yards and a touchdown on the ground.

Russell Wilson came into the Week 15 game on a hot streak. And while he did throw for a TD and run for a TD, he only completed 18 of his 32 passes for 223 yards. Much of that success, however, came in the second half after the game was already in hand, as Detroit had gone up 21-0 in the first half.

The Lions are now jockeying for playoff position

Final games - @ Vikings, @ Cowboys, vs. Vikings

The final stretch for the Lions is by no means easy. They play the Minnesota Vikings twice and must take a trip to Jerry's World to take on the Dallas Cowboys in between. Fortunately for the Lions, they only have to win or tie one of these games to win the division title. They could also get in with a combination of losses by other teams in the NFC North.

The Vikings are always a tough opponent, but they are on their fourth starting QB of the season and of late, the offense has suffered for it. The current quarterback, Nick Mullens, is a gamer, but this is the kind of team Detroit should defeat if they have aspirations for a deep playoff run.

The Cowboys are a tougher test, and while they can be a bit of a Jekyll and Hyde team, they've been pretty obvious about when you're going to get which: if you play Dallas at home, you're generally in for a rough afternoon. So, a victory against Dallas in Dallas would definitely show that Detroit is ready to be a real contender in the NFC.

Detroit could also rest a few key starters against Minnesota in the final week of the season if they've already got their playoff seeding locked up. Therefore, it would behoove them to get that win out of the way now, in Week 16, so they don't have to hold their breath until the final whistle in Week 18, because that win in Dallas seems highly unlikely.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.