Highlights Jayden Daniels was chosen by the Commanders' second overall, and looks to be the face of the franchise.

Daniels' exceptional 2023 season showcased his dual-threat ability, explosive plays, and great mechanics.

New OC Kliff Kingsbury & weapons like Terry McLaurin & Austin Ekeler set Daniels up for success in Washington.

The Washington Commanders were in need of a franchise quarterback, and with the second overall selection in the 2024 NFL Draft, they selected the 2023 Heisman Trophy winner, Jayden Daniels from LSU.

Daniels started his career at Arizona State, where he played from 2019-2021 until he transferred to LSU at the beginning of the 2022 season. Daniels had a fine 2022 season, but he lit up the college football world in 2023 and was the best player in college football.

Jayden Daniels 2023 Statistics Games 12 Completions 236 Attempts 327 Completion percentage 72.2 Yards 3812 Passing yards per attempt 11.7 Adjusted yards per attempt 13.6 Touchdowns 40 Interceptions 4 Passer Rating 208.0

He led a high-powered LSU offense, where he not only dazzled throwing the ball, but with his legs also. A true dual threat, he finished 2023 with 1,134 yards on the ground and ten total touchdowns. The jaw-dropping numbers, combined with tremendous physical attributes and a great throwing motion made the Commanders' choice easy.

First year head coach Dan Quinn and new offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury's tenures will both hinder the development of Daniels, but the offense they have built in free agency and inherited from the previous regime will give them a great chance to maximize his potential.

Related 2024 NFL Draft Tracker: Every Pick From Every Round The 2024 NFL Draft is finally here, and GIVEMESPORT has you covered with updates on every single pick from every single round!

Daniels' Intangibles

Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Daniels didn't do any athletic testing at the NFL Scouting Combine, or his LSU pro-day, and the only measurements he took were for his height and weight.

Standing 6'3" and weighing 205 lbs., Daniels has decent height even if he is slightly underweight for the position. Daniels has electric speed, but he did not participate in any athletic testing, and he didn't really need to.

It is likely as his career progresses he will look to continue to add some size and strength to his frame to help him hold up against the rigors of an NFL season, and become a more well-rounded athlete.

With the film that Daniels put up at LSU, his athletic testing would have been trivial.

A Look at Daniels' Film

With explosive plays, and great mechanics, Daniels senior season tape was as impressive as it comes

Credit: SCOTT CLAUSE/USA TODAY Network / USA TODAY NETWORK

In the modern NFL, coaches and scouts covet quarterbacks who can throw deep balls, hit tight windows, throw on the run, and find their own yards in sticky situations. Daniels has all of these traits, and he does them all exceptionally well.

Daniels' big arm

With a rocket arm, Daniels was able to deliver deep balls on time to his arsenal of weapons at LSU.

LSU starts the play in a two by two formation, but on the snap their outside receiver on the left motions to the right. This caused Alabama to bump their coverage, and the high safety heads closer to the tackle box pre-snap. This leaves a void at the top of the secondary, and LSU's inside receiver takes advantage of his inside leverage and blows past the cornerback.

Daniels knows the safety is out of the play due to the pre-snap motion, and once he knows his man is going to be open, he fires a bomb down the field.

With a clean drop back, Daniels loads up, and in one smooth motion he throws the ball 50 yards down the field on a rope. The receiver catches the perfectly thrown ball in stride and finds the endzone for six.

Daniels has one of the strongest arms in the class, but his accuracy is what sets him apart from others.

Daniels' passing accuracy

Having a strong arm is the most overrated trait for a quarterback during draft evaluations. It is impressive to see players who can throw the ball nearly the length of the field, but without the poise, touch, and timing required for throwing certain routes, a quarterback will never reach the fullest heights of the position.

Daniels is an extremely accurate passer, and not just in the short or intermediate passing game.

Pre-snap, LSU shows a stacked look on both sides of the ball, but a motion from the wide receiver draws a cornerback towards him. Daniels recognizes the corner move also and can diagnose that the defense will be playing man coverage. The inside receiver is covered, but the corner over him allows plenty of cushion and there is a high safety in support.

Daniels takes the snap and quickly goes through his progression. The inside receiver slow plays his route initially, but with one quick break, he turns on the gas. Daniels sees this and, with great anticipation, delivers a strike. The drop is clean, and Daniels does a good job of stepping into the throw.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat : Jayden Daniels averaged 11.7 yards per attempt during the 2023 season, easily the best figure in college football.

His release is crisp, and he hits the tight windows as his receiver makes a great over-the-shoulder grab.

Accuracy in the pocket is critically important for NFL quarterbacks, but the special players can throw outside of it.

Daniels' ability to throw on the run

Daniels is a dynamic athlete, and his ability to throw on the run and improvise will give the Commanders a player who can create on his own, and get out of trouble when need be.

Daniels drops back and goes through his progression, but none of his targets are open downfield. The pass protection is good, but Daniels has to move out of the pocket to find an open player.

As he exits the pocket to his right, this initiates the scramble drill. Daniels sees the furthest wide receiver on the opposite side of the field start to break his way and moves further to his right to create an angle to get the pass off.

As he is chased by a defensive lineman, he throws the ball mid-stride and puts it on his man, who comes up with a diving catch. The ball is placed perfectly to where either his receiver will come up with it or it will come up incomplete. An opposing defensive back saw the receiver breaking in and nearly catches up to him, but the pass was just in time.

This is an extraordinary throw by Daniels, and he makes it look routine.

Daniels using his legs

Daniels' ability to throw the ball is next level, inside the pocket and outside of it, but what makes him truly a dangerous player is his ability to exit the pocket and create explosive plays with his legs.

Late in the first half against Alabama, LSU is looking to pick up some points before half-time.

Alabama is looking to prevent an explosive passing play, and they are in a dime defense. LSU's receivers are running deeper routes, but the coverage is there to prevent anyone from coming open. Initially, Alabama played this well, but with the tackle box empty, they made a critical mistake.

Daniels allows the middle of the field to clear out and then he takes off.

With a massive void in the middle of the defense, Daniels starts to accelerate, and outruns the angles taken by the defensive backs. Daniels weaves his way through what would be defensive tackles, and just like that flips the field, giving his offense a great chance to put up points before the half.

Daniels isn't just a mobile quarterback, he is a dynamic and explosive athlete. Elite top end speed, and an elusive running style make him hard to bring down in the open field. His vision is excellent, and he can change the outcome of a drive in the blink of an eye.

Daniels' weakness

It is hard to find many flaws with Daniels' game, but the one thing he must improve on is his decision-making when it comes to avoiding contact, or in his case, not avoiding it.

On a third and short look LSU runs an RPO and Daniels pulls the ball. He doesn't like his initial read on the RPO and decides to attempt to get to the line to win on his own. The offensive line is blocking as if the running back will get the ball, but they don't know that Daniels is headed toward them. Daniels sees a hole open, and thinks he can get the first down.

As he gets closer to the play, two defensive linemen quickly close the hole, and Daniels decides to leave his feet to get the first down. He leaps, but one defensive player hits his legs, while two more launch themselves into him as he is airborne. The second defender to reach him in the air puts his helmet right under Daniels' chin, and violently drives him into the ground.

Daniels was able to walk away from this hit, but it could have been much worse.

Daniels is willing to lay it all on the line on any given play to help his team and win games, but he will not be helping anyone if he is out of action with injuries. This violent play was not good, and in the NFL, the collisions will be much faster and much harder. For Daniels to create a long NFL career, he must prioritize his health over anything else.

How Daniels Will Fit in Washington

Daniels is entering a better situation than most, and the Commanders should be able to facilitate his development

Credit: Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Commanders organization is in a massive state of change, and they have drafted Daniels to be the player who gets them over the top and begins a new era of success. With a new offensive coordinator, and a few solid weapons, the offense will look drastically different when Daniels takes over.

New offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury

With a highly publicized track record, Kingsbury will be responsible for the development of Daniels. Kingsbury has had several years of experience as a head coach, leading Texas Tech from 2013-2018, then making the jump to the NFL, where he coached the Arizona Cardinals from 2019-2022.

Kingsbury finished with losing records in both spots, but he got a chance to work with some of the best quarterbacks in the game. While at Texas Tech, Kingsbury was given a chance to contribute to the development of Kansas City Chiefs' quarterback Patrick Mahomes. The Cardinals drafted Kyler Murray first overall during the 2019 draft, and he won offensive rookie of the year in the same season.

As a senior offensive analyst at USC during the 2023 season, he got a chance to be around Caleb Williams, who was taken by the Chicago Bears minutes before Daniels was selected.

Mahomes is the face of the league, Murray is still on track for a promising career, and Williams could be a potential phenom. Kingsbury ins't the sole reason these players are where they are, but he certainly will be able to tap into his experience around them to help benefit Daniels.

A disciple of the air raid offense, he is going to look to air the ball out and let Daniels work all parts of the field. An offense packed with crossing routes, hi-lo concepts, built in option routes, and RPO's is perfect for the development of a young quarterback, and should allow Daniels to process plays quickly to start his career.

An experienced coordinator and young quarterback are a good recipe for success, but Washington has a few more weapons that can help Daniels.

Terry McLaurin's time to shine

Not every rookie quarterback walks into a situation where the team that takes him has a consistent one thousand-yard player, but Daniels will have just that with Terry McLaurin.

One of the most underrated receivers in the NFL, McLaurin has had four straight one thousand yard seasons, and done so with less than stellar quarterback play. An awesome all around target, McLaurin runs a complete route tree and is the ultimate competitor at the catch point.

Kingsbury can utilize his ability to get open on dig routes, out routes, posts, corners, and slants, as these tend to be core staples and basic plays in his pro-level version of the air raid. Daniels will be able to use his accuracy to fit balls into tight windows and let McLaurin put his physicality to good use.

One of the few bright spots through some bad times, McLaurin deserves a quarterback like Daniels, and both should help elevate one another's games.

Ekeler is the security blanket

Every quarterback needs a "security blanket" or a go-to player who they can rely on to catch short to intermediate patterns and pick up solid yards. For most teams and quarterbacks, this player is typically a wide receiver type or a tight end, but in Washington it will be Austin Ekeler for Daniels.

The Commanders signed Ekeler this off-season, and the versatile back will play his own role in the development of Daniels.

Ekeler has excelled his entire career at option routes in the backfield, and will provide Daniels with a solid checkdown option if he doesn't like what he is seeing down the field.

Ekeler has seen a ton of usage during his career, but it seems likely that in Washington he will be the third-down back while Brian Robinson handles the early down duties. This will allow Ekeler to continue to stay healthy, and help Daniels more in the passing game.

The Final Verdict

How will it all pan out?

Credit: Scott Clause/USA TODAY Network

There is no exact science for predicting success in the NFL, and that is especially so for quarterbacks. It is a position dependent on surrounding circumstances, and this is why we see many quarterbacks "bust" or not pan out.

With Washington rebuilding, they are making the best effort they can to put Daniels in a position to succeed and ultimately win football games. He will have a coach looking for some career redemption, a wide receiver who is ready to be put in the limelight, and a swiss army knife of a running back who he can rely on.

Ultimately, it will be up to Daniels, and his ability to ensure this all works out, but the future looks very bright in Washington.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.