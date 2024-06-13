Highlights Jerry West, who passed away at 86 early Wednesday morning, is largely recognized as the man in the NBA's iconic logo.

Despite the honor, West was not fond of the attention he received by being the logo.

West left a lasting legacy on and off the basketball court, and the logo signifies that.

The basketball world was greeted with the sad news this morning that NBA icon and Los Angeles Lakers legend Jerry West died early Wednesday morning at the age of 86 years old.

Nicknamed Mr. Clutch, West was among the pioneer superstars of the NBA in its early days, and his legacy as one of the all-time greats is firmly cemented in basketball lore. After retirement, he later became an executive and front-office mastermind who pieced together some of the great dynasties in NBA history, such as the Shaq-Kobe Lakers, who won the only three-peat of this century, and the Golden State Warriors, who took the league by storm in the late 2010s.

While his lasting impact has been felt throughout basketball, hoops fans will likely remember West first whenever they see the NBA logo. NBA icon is a word thrown around to describe many of the league's superstars over the years. Yet, only one person can say he is the NBA icon because Jerry West is literally the man in the silhouette of the NBA logo.

In celebration of West's legacy, now might be a good time to explore just how the NBA icon became the NBA logo.

How Did Jerry West Become the NBA Logo?

Story behind the iconic silhouette

Jerry West being the NBA logo is the league's worst-kept secret.

The NBA never officially acknowledged that the Lakers' superstar is the man in the silhouette of that iconic sign. It was the designer, Alan Siegel, who confirmed that West is, in fact, the inspiration for the logo that has become the global symbol for basketball.

"I found this picture of Jerry West dribbling down the court. And it was very vertical, and it had a nice sway to it and, having watched Jerry West my whole life... it captured my fancy." - Alan Siegel

In an interview in 2011, Siegel, a branding expert, revealed how the logo was created. The league had seen what Siegel had done for Major League Baseball's 100th anniversary logo and commissioned him to create a new one for the NBA.

The NBA commissioner at the time, J. Walter Kennedy, wanted him to take inspiration from the MLB logo due to the tarnishing reputation of the league due to the players' use of drugs at the time.

With that in mind, Siegel called the managing editor of SPORT magazine Dick Schaap and was able to gain access to the journalist's portfolio of images. As he scoured through the gallery, he saw the one — a clean and aesthetic photo of West in action that captured the essence of the sport that millions of fans have come to know and love.

From there, he and partner Bob Gale went to work. And all it took them was an hour to create one of the most iconic logos known to man.

Did Jerry West Like Being The Logo?

West has been vocal about his thoughts

Another not-so-well-kept secret was Jerry West's feelings about being the logo. In an interview with ESPN, the humble legend admitted he doesn't enjoy the publicity that comes from being associated with the logo.

Nonetheless, West still finds appreciation in that fact and has said multiple times that he finds it "flattering" if that figure in the silhouette is indeed him.

Regardless of his feelings, West is still able to find humor and have a laugh about it.

"I'll tell you one thing, the greatest thing about being a logo is that you get a lot of money for it... Probably made two cents off of that." - Jerry West

Jerry West's Legacy

One of the best to ever do it, on and off the floor

One of the best scorers in his era, West became one of the faces of the NBA amid its growing popularity in the 1960s. A 14-time All-Star and a 10-time member of the All-NBA First Team, the Los Angeles Lakers star is one of the most decorated players to ever step foot in the NBA.

Jerry West Career Accolades 1972 NBA Champion 1969 NBA Finals MVP 14-time NBA All-Star 10-time All-NBA First Team 4-time All-Defensive First Team

Unfortunately, he did not find much team success, particularly with regard to championships, largely because he and his Lakers often ran into the Boston Celtics throughout the decade. West carries the unfortunate distinction of having the most losses in NBA Finals history, where he went 1-8.

Despite having nine trips to the Finals, he earned his lone NBA championship in 1972 after a long decade of losing in the championship round. He also has a Finals MVP etched to his name, but it came during his Herculean effort in their 1969 Finals loss to the Celtics. To this day, he is the only player in NBA history to win Finals MVP despite being on the losing side.

Jerry West Career Stats PPG RPG APG FG% 27.0 5.8 6.7 47.4%

Still, West has been one of the most respected players ever. He performed at his best when the lights were brightest and had a penchant for knocking big shots, which earned him the nickname "Mr. Clutch."

But West didn't only make his mark on the court, he also created a lasting legacy off of it. He became one of the smartest basketball executives in the NBA and his resume showed it.

Though he only won one ring as a player, he more than made up for it while working his magic behind the scenes and assembling championship rosters. West won eight titles as an executive and was named Executive of the Year twice (1995 and 2004). Six of those championships came with the Lakers, while two came with the Warriors.

Jerry West may be gone, but his legacy lives on forever. And we'll be reminded of him every time we see that iconic red, blue, and white silhouette that represents the league that we all love.