It has been just over a month since one of the Premier League's hottest strikers made the shock move to Saudi Arabia, and it has certainly been an eventful one for Jhon Duran. The former Aston Villa star completed a switch to Al-Nassr to link up with Cristiano Ronaldo on 31st January as he grew frustrated with his playing time in the Midlands and has been settling into life in the Middle East.

A 0-0 draw against Esteghlal in the AFC Champions League saw the 21-year-old make his sixth appearance for his new club, and while there have been signs of domination from the Colombian, things have not necessarily been as rosy as he may have hoped.

Duran's Hot Start Slowly Derails

The striker made an immediate impact but his goals have dried up since

Given that he was impressing in the biggest league in the world, there was plenty of expectation that the inferior level of quality in the Saudi Pro League would mean that Duran would immediately take the division by storm. He wasted no time opening his account for his new employers, scoring twice in a 3-0 victory over Al-Fayha on his debut.

This was then followed up by another double in the following game – a stiffer test against Al-Ahli, who boast the likes of Edouard Mendy, Riyad Mahrez, and Ivan Toney, to name just a few. Just as it seemed Duran was proving his worth as one of the highest earners in the country, his free-scoring start came to a sudden halt.

In his last four appearances, Duran has failed to find the back of the net and was criticised by fans for his display during a 2-1 defeat to Al-Orobah, a side that spent last season in the second tier of Saudi Arabia. This led to teammate Talisca coming out in support of the frontman on social media, saying:

"He is a great player and will do a lot for this club. The problem is that you always want to find someone to blame for the defeats, but you don't see where the real mistake lies. Stop acting like this all the time. You know where the mistake is, you're just afraid to say it."

Duran's Controversial Red Card

Cristiano Ronaldo was furious with the decision

While Duran's dry spell in front of goal may be the biggest issue long term if it continues, the low point of his time at Al-Nassr so far has been his sending off during the defeat to Steven Gerrard's former club, Al-Ettifaq. Duran was dismissed in the dying embers of proceedings after slapping the back of an opponent's head, with replays suggesting that Abdulelah Almalki made the most of the situation.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Duran's red card vs Al-Ettifaq was his second of the season, having also been sent off during the 3-0 defeat to Newcastle United in the Premier League.

The reaction from Cristiano Ronaldo to this would later go viral, with the Portuguese legend smashing the ball away in frustration before engaging in a heated debate with a fourth official.

