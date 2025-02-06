Summary Joao Felix shone on his AC Milan debut, scoring 11 minutes after coming off the bench.

His loan to AC Milan breathes life into his career as he hopes to find a long-term residence.

Felix's talent wasted on Chelsea bench due to Cole Palmer's prowess.

Joao Felix continues to show that he has the qualities of a player who can pull the strings and make things happen in the final third of a big team. This is the sentiment shared among Chelsea, Atletico Madrid, and AC Milan fans after the 25-year-old Portuguese international scored within 11 minutes of his debut for the latter on Wednesday night.

Felix signed a seven-year contract when he moved to Chelsea on a £45 million permanent deal in August, having had a loan spell at Stamford Bridge during the second half of the 2022-23 season. However, the former Benfica wonderkid, who moved for £113m to Atletico Madrid in July 2019 in one of the most expensive deals of all time, has only started three Premier League matches this campaign, and so has since moved on loan to Milan for the remainder of the term to try reignite his spark.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Despite only playing three Premier League games this term, Joao Felix became a star of Enzo Maresca's "cup XI", contributing to seven goals across the League Cup, FA Cup, and Europa Conference League.

Thankfully for many watching Blues fans, the deal came with no obligation to buy. The skilful, forward-thinking star still offers flashes of the brilliance he displayed at his previous clubs, though his form remains a bit of a rollercoaster.

Joao Felix Impresses on AC Milan Debut

Remnants of the wonderkid who shone at Benfica remain

Felix's pursuit of finding his third long-term, permanent residence in football has been a long and gruelling one. Whilst at Atletico Madrid, he was shifted on loan to Barcelona and Chelsea, and after then securing a deal with the latter, he now finds himself battling with more impermanence in Italy.

But if his 31-minute debut from the bench is anything to go by, he has every chance of finding his forever home. The Portuguese attacking midfielder was omnipotent in the final third as The Rossoneri claimed a 3-1 victory over Roma in the quarter-final of the Coppa Italia. See his full-match highlights below:

Coming on in the 59th minute, Felix had one shot blocked before his second effort blazed past the goalkeeper, marking his debut with a goal. He also registered two touches inside the opposition box, made six passes into the final third, and won five of his six duels - a display that highlighted his potential to be the heartbeat to his side's attacking ambitions.

Joao Felix's match statistics on AC Milan debut Minutes played 31 Goals 1 Shots 2 Pass accuracy 18/22 (82%) Long ball accuracy 1/1 (100%) Touches in opposition box 2 Passes into final third 6 Dispossessed 0 Ground duels won 2/3 (67% Aerial duels won 2/2 (100%)

Felix Is Too Good To Rot On Bench At Chelsea

He has fallen victim to Cole Palmer's immense qualities

After watching Felix tear up the Roma defence in midweek and hardly miss a beat, fans of his former club were all in agreement over the fact the diminutive midfielder still packs a punch. But at Chelsea, he is earning £170,000-per-week to warm the bench thanks to Cole Palmer taking up the lead role in the Portuguese man's favourite position. For this reason, it appears Felix's days in west London are numbered.

"Joao Felix has mastered the art of looking dangerous on his debut," one fan mentioned on X. But others were quicker to suggest he could have a more long-term impact, with one fan saying: "He’s gonna do so well at Milan", while another asked: "How can you loan out someone with this capability?" and a fifth remarked: "Special player. Maresca & the board are so incompetent when it comes to our players it’s a joke."

One final comment concluded with a more in-depth analysis of Felix's situation at Chelsea, adding: "I just don’t understand Felix’s situation. What is it about him that managers don’t like? Is it work ethic or training or character? He’s one of the biggest talents in football, but it’s always going bad for him. I think it’s the Ozil and James etc. thing - dying 10s."

As evidenced in the above comments, Felix is still a popular character in football, and there's no denial that he has the ability to be a star player for some of Europe's top clubs. Now, it's just about finding the team that fits him like a glove the most - right now, it appears AC Milan is a good fit.

All statistics via Transfermarkt and FotMob (correct as of 06/02/2025).