Every NFL season comes with its own set of surprises. With that being said, it's safe to say that no one expected Joe Flacco's NFL return, especially to an AFC North team that wasn't the Baltimore Ravens. On November 18, reports noted that the Cleveland Browns were hosting the former Ravens QB for a workout, and he was subsequently signed to their practice squad.

With Deshaun Watson suffering a season-ending fracture in his right shoulder, the Browns are desperate to keep their playoff hopes alive. After a big win against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 11 to bring them to 7-3 on the season, the fifth-seeded Browns aren't prepared to give up on the season just yet. A man of Flacco's talent and caliber may be just enough to guide them the rest of the way.

Career Highlights

Obviously, Flacco is remembered most for the time he spent in Baltimore. In the 11 seasons that he played for them, Flacco had a QB record of 96-67 and threw for 38,245 passing yards and 212 touchdowns. Undoubtedly, his crowning achievement was the Super Bowl MVP-winning performance that brought the Ravens their second championship since the franchise's inception in 1996. During the 34-31 Super Bowl victory over the San Francisco 49ers, Flacco threw for 287 yards and three touchdowns.

While Flacco was beloved in Baltimore, he only managed to throw for over 4,000 yards once in his entire career. His 2016 season featured his best completion percentage and yard total. While his stats never inherently jumped off of the page, his average of 3,760 passing yards and 22 touchdowns a season from 2009 to 2014 highlight the consistency that he provided for the Ravens.

Given that one of the most devastating and Herculean players of all time, Ray Lewis, had been anchoring the Ravens on the defensive side of the ball for 17 years, it's fair to say that they didn't need too much out of whoever happened to be the QB of the franchise. Flacco was a perfect match for them, and as a result, all parties involved prospered.

Flacco's positive impact is best illustrated by the 2011 and 2012 seasons, in which the Ravens were back-to-back divisional champions and Flacco averaged a modest 3,713.5 passing yards, 21 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions per season. Regardless, he sits atop the Ravens' all-time passing leaderboard. While the guy that took Flacco's job, Lamar Jackson, still has plenty of time to leave his mark, Flacco is still considered to be the best to ever do it for the Ravens—so far.

Post-Baltimore blues

While he continued to helm Baltimore's offense for several more years after the Super Bowl, Flacco would ultimately spend the latter part of his career as a placeholder for teams in dire need of a signal-caller. In 2019, the Denver Broncos fit that description perfectly and thus became Flacco's first home post-Baltimore.

There, he would only start eight games, completing 171 passes for 1,822 yards, six touchdowns, and five interceptions. By the start of next season, he was headed for the bright lights of New York City. Needing a veteran backup for 2018 first-round pick Sam Darnold, the New York Jets signed Flacco to a one-year deal. After a lackluster showing, Flacco would then sign another one-year deal the following off-season, this time with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Exactly seven months later, to the day, in fact, the Eagles would return Flacco to the Jets in exchange for a conditional sixth-round pick. The next season, he'd sign his last one-year deal, again, with the Jets. Since leaving Baltimore, his QB record is an ugly 3-14.

However, it is worth noting that there is some great irony to be found in this recent news. Flacco's first win as a starter since 2019 came in 2022 against none other than the Browns, and it was a remarkable one at that. With only 1:22 remaining in the game, the Jets were down 30-17. Flacco managed to find WR Corey Davis for a 66-yard touchdown pass to give them a chance.

After a rare successful onside kick attempt gave the ball back to New York, Flacco did the unthinkable and threw another touchdown pass, this time to WR Garrett Wilson. The extra point sealed the deal for the Jets as they took home a 31-30 come-from-behind victory. While it was only Week 2 of the regular season, it was still one of the most heart-wrenching losses in recent memory for Browns fans.

A look at the Browns' current QB room

In the wake of Watson's season-ending injury, the Browns find themselves looking for a reliable guy at the QB position once again. At least, this time, they appear to have some intriguing options. In Week 6, when Watson was once again out as a result of injury, former Houston Roughneck QB P.J. Walker pulled off the upset of the year as he knocked off the then-undefeated 49ers.

Additionally, the Browns just selected rookie QB Dorian Thompson Robinson with the 160th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. Robinson may have started in Week 11's win, but he didn't put in a performance that cemented him as the starter moving forward. The fact that they signed Flacco at all doesn't inspire a ton of confidence in the rookie either.

Given the insane figures that are attached to Watson's contract, it's clear that he is still the focal point of the franchise's long-term plans. However, with the Browns being in full control of their own destiny, who will be leading their offense the rest of the way is as crucial as anything else right now. They cannot afford to get this wrong if they hope to make some noise come January.

Why Flacco could be the guy for the job

As mentioned, the Browns are painfully familiar with what Joe Flacco is still capable of doing at this point in his career. There may be some recency bias in play here, but there appears to be more substance to the matter than just that. Flacco could prove to be a very helpful addition to the roster.

Apart from being a veteran figure who could help mentor a rookie like Thompson-Robinson, Flacco is a textbook game management QB who can do his job. He may not give you 400+ passing yards and four touchdowns each week, but he won't completely throw you out of the game either. Additionally, no other available player knows the AFC North like the back of their hand the way that Flacco does.

With 15 years of experience in the AFC, 11 of which were specifically in the AFC North, Flacco's familiarity with the tendencies of Cleveland's opponents could be a boon for the Browns. A reliable, familiar face, with the possibility to further the development of your recently drafted QB, could be just what the Browns need to prevent their season from imploding. And, if DTR doesn't work out, Flacco is no stranger to coming on as a solid relief pitcher. With a defense like they've got, whoever's under center won't need to do much anyway.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference and all contract information courtesy of Spotrac unless stated otherwise.

