Born and raised in Birmingham, Joleon Lescott became a two-time Premier League winner with Manchester City during his pomp. The central defender was an esteemed member of Wolverhampton Wanderers’ youth set-up and emerged as one of the most exciting assets in the English top flight.

Lescott had the pleasure of lining up alongside some of the greatest players in Premier League history – Vincent Kompany, Yaya Toure and David Silva included – during his playing days and hung up his boots in the summer of 2017 after 288 outings in the top tier.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Lescott played every minute of England’s Euro 2012 campaign that ended in defeat to Italy in the quarter-finals.

His defending ability aside, what was so striking about the former, 26-cap England international was the noticeable scars across his face. A heartbreaking story, Lescott recently recalled the traumatic tale of what caused his facial injury when he was just five years of age.

Lescott Recalls Horrific Accident

‘I was in and out of hospital, my last operation was when I was 15’

Speaking on The Rest is Football podcast with Gary Lineker and co, the ex-Everton man recalled the horrific incident, which saw him struck by a car and dragged down the road, resulting in a coma and hospital visits – with his final visit taking place a decade after the collision.

Lescott explained that, at the tender age of five, he was on his way to school when he collided with the car: "I was leaving school and was crossing the road and [I] was next to a lollipop lady and she put out the sign as they do and I was on her right-hand side, she stepped out, I stepped out, she recognised the car wasn't stopping so she stepped back.

"But I was already out on the road and literally my mum was on the opposite watching. So I got hit by the car, dragged down the road a little bit, then ended up with scars and was in a coma for a while and hospital for a longer while. [I] was in and out of hospital, my last operation [was when] I was 15."

Talking about his time spent in the hospital, the ex-West Bromwich Albion and Aston Villa star compared himself to a fellow casualty in the same hospital ward, who was always in a coma with brain damage, and counted himself lucky, regardless of how much attention his facial scars have received over the years.

"It was crazy, there was a guy next to me on the ward who just had a bandage on his head and had a little scar on his eyebrow, he was always sleeping [and] always in a coma. When I asked my mum, 'What's the story there?', he got hit by a wing mirror, like a van was going on the curb and a wing mirror hit him and gave him brain damage.

"He had the smallest scar and I'm there with bandages everywhere, blood, scars, and stitches, and I'm like, 'I'm okay'. So as much as the scars have brought attention, I'd take that than his outcome."

The central defender racked up 607 club games

Despite not being held in the same regard as his compatriots Rio Ferdinand and John Terry, Lescott was a very well-respected centre-half during his peak years. A reliable servant for Manchester City, Lescott’s stint at the Etihad Stadium was before their Premier League dominance.

That said, he did manage to win two titles before leaving Manchester City in July 2014, as well as the solitary FA Cup and League Cup apiece. Following his illustrious stint in the east of Manchester, Lescott moved to West Brom and then to Aston Villa.

As he began to dwindle into obscurity, a move to AEK Athens came to fruition as the Greek outfit became the first – and only - club outside of England that he played for. After just four games at the club, his contract was terminated by mutual consent.

Joleon Lescott - Career Statistics Club Games Goals Assists Yellow/Red Cards Wolves 227 13 0 16/2 Man City 160 9 4 6/0 Everton 143 17 7 12/0 West Brom 39 1 2 3/0 Aston Villa 31 2 0 2/0 AEK Athens 4 0 0 0/0 Sunderland 2 0 0 0/0 England 26 1 1 1/0

On the international stage, Lescott – who represented England at Under-18, Under-20 and Under-21 level, was 25 years of age when he broke his senior international duck under then-chief Steven McClaren and racked up 26 appearances for the Three Lions.

In retirement, as well as doing some punditry, he joined the England Under-21’s coaching staff and quickly became Lee Carsley’s right-hand man for the Young Lions. Following the latter’s appointment as caretaker manager of the England senior team in August, Lescott’s role was upgraded, and he has now been appointed to the backroom staff.

All statistics per Transfermarkt - correct as of 08/10/24