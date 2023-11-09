Highlights Minnesota Vikings rookie Jaren Hall suffered a concussion, leading to Josh Dobbs entering the game and orchestrating a miracle victory.

Josh Dobbs, who has played for multiple teams in the past few years, joined the Vikings after a trade with the Arizona Cardinals.

Despite a rough start, Dobbs and the Vikings' offense communicated effectively, leading to a historic comeback win and leaving the team with two potential starting quarterbacks.

Down 3-0, facing third and goal from the four-yard line with 2:49 left in the first quarter, Minnesota Vikings rookie quarterback Jaren Hall took a shotgun snap and scanned the field for an open receiver. Unable to find one, he elected to scramble for the end zone, but was stonewalled at the one-yard line by Atlanta Falcons defenders Jeff Okudah and Kaden Ellis.

Hall suffered a concussion on the play and was promptly ruled out for the remainder of the game. Seven seconds into the second quarter, a man on his third team in as many months would begin orchestrating what turned out to be a miracle victory for a Vikings team that appeared dead in the water at the beginning of October.

Josh Dobbs saw limited playing time across his first six NFL seasons

Following 34 career starts at the University of Tennessee, Dobbs was selected in the fourth round of the 2017 NFL Draft by the Pittsburgh Steelers. He served as the team’s No. 3 quarterback for two years, attempting 12 passes in five games before a trade ahead of the 2020 season made him a member of the Jacksonville Jaguars.

After failing to see a single snap with the Jags, Dobbs returned to Pittsburgh on a waiver claim. He threw five passes in a 24-22 Week 18 loss to the Cleveland Browns that year, but wouldn't see the field again during his Steel City tenure because of a season-ending toe injury in training camp of 2021.

Dobbs signed with the Browns during 2022 free agency, backing up Jacoby Brissett for eleven games the same season. He was released when DeShaun Watson returned from suspension, spending a brief stint in Detroit on the Lions practice squad before being claimed by the Tennessee Titans.

Dobbs' first two career starts—losses to the Dallas Cowboys and Jaguars—allowed Jacksonville to claim the AFC South division title and knock Tennessee out of the playoff picture. When Brissett departed for the Washington Commanders in the 2023 offseason, the Browns reunited with Dobbs on a one-year deal.

A match made in Minnesota

Dobbs found himself in the middle of a training camp battle for Cleveland’s No. 2 quarterback spot with Dorian Thompson-Robinson, a fifth-round pick out of UCLA. The rookie’s electric preseason performances convinced Browns’ brass to ride with him as Watson’s backup, making Dobbs expendable.

Needing a starter for the duration of Kyler Murray’s absence, the Arizona Cardinals ponied up a 2024 fifth-round pick and a 2024 seventh-round selection for Dobbs, giving him his first real starting opportunity. As a Cardinal, Dobbs demonstrated some of the talent that helped him lead the SEC in passing efficiency in 2016.

But he was unable to elevate a gutted roster anticipated to be among the league’s worst, passing for 1,569 yards, eight touchdowns, and five interceptions with another 258 yards and three scores on the ground while posting a 1-7 record. His tenure was highlighted by a shocking Week 3 upset of the Cowboys, the first win of his NFL career.

Meanwhile, the Vikings were on the upswing after four one-score losses and a long-term Justin Jefferson hamstring injury across the first five weeks led analysts to call for the veteran-laden squad to look toward the future. QB Kirk Cousins, playing the best football of his career, then captained wins over the Chicago Bears and San Francisco 49ers to give the team a massive boost.

Minnesota’s third straight victory—a 24-10 win over the Green Bay Packers—got them to .500 for the first time in 2023, but came at the cost of Cousins, who tore his Achilles in the fourth quarter. With only Hall in the quarterback room, the Vikings’ suddenly live playoff aspirations were in a dangerous predicament.

They needed a proven option to at minimum supplement Hall, and fast; the NFL trade deadline was less than 48 hours away. They reached out to the Cardinals, who had recently activated Murray’s 21-day reinstatement window, and quickly put together a trade for Dobbs, sending a 2024 sixth-round pick to the desert in exchange for the well-traveled signal caller and a conditional 2024 selection.

No reps for Dobbs with Minnesota before Week 9

Dobbs arrived in Minnesota on Wednesday, only three days after notching three total touchdowns in a loss to the Baltimore Ravens as a Cardinal. He had just finished moving all of his furniture into his Arizona house before hopping on a flight to Minneapolis.

Ahead of the game in Atlanta, where he was slated to serve as Hall’s backup, head coach Kevin O’Connell told reporters, “[Dobbs] doesn’t need to have the whole call sheet, the whole plan, he just needs to have his plan if he were to go into the football game.”

As fate would have it, Dobbs would see his first snap as a Viking with 14:53 remaining in the first half. On his first third down, he was sacked by Calais Campbell for a safety. His next drive ended in a strip-sack. The Falcons returned the ball to the same one-yard line on which Hall was injured. Not an ideal start, as Dobbs put it during his postgame presser:

Obviously the circumstance I was put in was a little abnormal. It's like if you were taking Spanish all year and you showed up and Wednesday somebody told you… you've got an AP French exam on Sunday.

Luckily for him, he held the Rosetta Stone of his head coach’s voice in his helmet. Numerous reporters mentioned O’Connell was “essentially translating calls and mapping out plays mid-huddle” as the play clock wound down between plays. Rookie wide receiver Jordan Addison, a budding superstar out of USC, said the other players in the huddle were doing the same.

The combination of Dobbs’ rocket scientist brain (literally), physical ability, and that constant communication sparked the Viking offense. Dobbs became the first player in NFL history to throw for two touchdowns and run for an additional score in back-to-back games for different teams, capping one of the craziest come-from-behind wins in league history with a six-yard strike to wideout Brandon Powell.

Minnesota now finds itself in another unexpected position, possessing two potentially viable starting candidates with its franchise quarterback on the mend. Whether the Vikings roll with Hall—who had completed 5 of 6 passes for 78 yards before exiting—or Dobbs moving forward remains to be seen. For now, the answer is akin to Dobbs’ remark on learning his new teammates’ names:

“That’s for next week.”

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference and all contract information courtesy of Spotrac unless stated otherwise.

