In the NBA, as in all walks of life, growth doesn’t follow any linear path. Teams and players develop into powerhouses and stars by overcoming setbacks and rising in the face of adversity. Josh Giddey, of the Oklahoma City Thunder, is finally tapping into his potential by leveraging how defenses view him -- and by trusting the process.

Amid the burgeoning success of the Thunder this season, Josh Giddey struggled mightily in the third chapter of his young career. Teams continued taking advantage of his shooting limitations, and as Oklahoma developed into one of the West’s premiere contenders, Giddey’s shortcomings were becoming increasingly less acceptable.

Teams Can Customize Defensive Schemes Around Giddey

Recently, teams have adapted to his lack of shooting and have made centers guard him

Throughout the season, teams started cross-matching Giddey with their center, trusting that Oklahoma’s point guard wouldn’t make them pay once their big man blatantly sagged off him. “I had never encountered that coverage in my life,” said Giddey, who had subsequently seen his playing time cut short.

“I used to hate it. I used to dread coming into a game knowing a big was going to guard me. I used to think, ‘It’s another one of those nights where they’re gonna dare me to shoot it.’ I used to judge my games so much on if I made or missed threes.”

Those were Giddey’s words following the Thunder's 103-128 win over the Phoenix Suns on Friday, where Phoenix assigned big man Jusuf Nurkic to guard Giddey. This marked the fourth instance in two weeks, following match-ups against the Dallas Mavericks with Daniel Gafford, the Memphis Grizzlies with Jaren Jackson Jr., and the Milwaukee Bucks with Brook Lopez, where opposing teams assigned their center to guard Giddey.

As in all those previous match-ups, Josh Giddey and the Thunder ended up winning Friday's battle. The Australian jumbo-sized guard finished the night with 23 points, nine assists, and seven rebounds, just coming off a 31-point performance against the Houston Rockets two days earlier.

Josh Giddey's Improvement Category Giddey’s stats until March 1 Giddey’s stats since March 1 PPG 11.2 16.3 APG 4.4 5.5 TS% 51.4% 64.6% USG% 23.3% 25.5%

Undeniably, something shifted in Giddey’s approach to the game.

"Probably the first 50 or so games, I used to overthink everything. Now I've kind of changed my mindset going into games where it's like, if teams are going to leave me open, I'm going to punish them and I'm going to make them pay and make them change their defensive scheme."

That’s precisely what happened six minutes into Friday’s contest. The Thunder opened the game by scoring four straight shots around the rim without much resistance from Nurkic, who was occupied with Giddey spaced out on the perimeter. Phoenix immediately adjusted by putting Grayson Allen on Giddey, which the Aussie then exploited through his size advantage.

But how have Giddey and his teammates exactly overcome the structural issue inherent to his lack of shooting? Well, the Thunder have countered this defensive tactic by using Giddey as a “hub” on the perimeter, which pulls his defender out of the paint and where he can leverage his striking vision and size.

Giddey also credited Thunder’s brilliant head coach and offensive mind Mark Daigneault for his play calling, especially on out-of-timeout situations.

“Coach is very smart at drawing up plays like that, and he puts me in a position to be able to create shots for guys."

Giddey's Shooting Has Improved

Heavily increased his true shooting percentage by taking smarter shots

Averaging 16.3 points per game on 64.4 true-shooting percentage in March, a 10.0 percent uptick in efficiency from his season’s average, Josh Giddey remains focused on the process rather than the outcome. He’s converted 22 of his 55 attempts from distance this past month – including back-to-back triples in the fourth quarter of Tuesday’s win against the Pelicans to swing the game in their favor.

Despite this impressive shot-making stretch, Giddey refuses to let game-to-game variances transcend his perception.

“When you get caught up in the highs and lows, it sends your emotions on a rollercoaster… Bad games, good games, you have to stay level-headed.”

This transparency and all-around coolness are what really sets this Oklahoma City team apart – well beyond their years. They are the perfect embodiment of the spaced, drive-heavy era of NBA basketball currently unfolding before our eyes.

Josh Giddey remains a flawed player whose limitations might hinder his viability in a playoff setting, but this spike of confidence and production couldn't come at a better time. With the postseason around the corner and MVP candidate Shai Gilgeous-Alexander sidelined for a few games, the Thunder badly needed their young point guard to finally break through his long-lasting struggles.

With this level of composure and talent, Josh Giddey and the Oklahoma City Thunder are bound to leave an indelible mark in this league – and their glorious ascent might very well start this April.

