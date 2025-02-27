A lot has happened for Ruben Amorim at Manchester United between his first game in charge, at Portman Road against Ipswich Town, and his side’s rain-soaked 3–2 victory against the Tractor Boys on Wednesday – and, during the latter, Joshua Zirkzee impressed.

Patrick Dorgu has arrived; Marcus Rashford and Antony have been sent out on loan and there have been a litany of decisions – most notably, the alarming rate of redundancies – made by the powers that be that have irked the Old Trafford faithful.

On the pitch, things have also not been too fruitful but Zirkzee – who arrived in the summer of 2024, while Erik ten Hag was still in the Old Trafford hotseat – is starting to prove himself as a worthy asset for the 40-year-old tactician, Amorim.

It’s not been an easy start to life for the Dutchman, 23, at Old Trafford, as evidenced by when he was booed by Manchester United supporters when he was substituted against Newcastle United, but there’s been a change in opinion among the fanbase.

A Statistical Look at Zirkzee’s Display Against Ipswich

The Dutchman’s defensive work was on display