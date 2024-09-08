Manchester United fans are buzzing after seeing Joshua Zirkzee's impressive display for the Netherlands against Bosnia & Herzegovina. Ronald Koeman's men ran out 5-2 winners in the Nations League clash in Amsterdam.

Zirkzee, who signed for the Red Devils from Bologna for an initial £36.5 million in the summer, opened the scoring in the 13th minute with a deft header. The Dutchman directed the ball into the bottom corner after Xavi Simons' effort was deflected. It was a clever piece of improvisation, as the 23-year-old was facing away from the goal as the ball came his way.

Liverpool forward Cody Gakpo and former Man United striker Wout Weghorst also got on the scoresheet as Oranje eventually got over the line. It wasn't just Zirkzee's performance in front of goal that had fans talking.

Zirkzee Impresses in Netherlands Bow

Man Utd supporters were left excited by the display

After making cameo appearances during his nation's Euro 2024 run over the summer, Manchester United's new number 11 was handed his first start in a competitive game against Bosnia. Zirkzee grabbed the opportunity with both hands as he put in a complete and controlled performance.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Joshua Zirkzee's appearance against Bosnia & Herzegovina marked only his third match in the famous orange kit.

The 23-year-old linked up play between the midfield and his fellow forwards throughout the match, playing simple but effective passes. Rather than sticking to his centre-forward position, he floated into space all over the attacking half of the pitch, playing more of a 'false nine' role. Watch his highlights below:

Supporters of the Premier League club were quick to notice the stellar display their new signing put in for his country. Social media users raved over the attacker, with one saying: "He scores, he links up play, he creates and he assists. Looks like a proper 9.5 to me," while another compared him to an iconic figure at Old Trafford: "He actually gives me major Berbatov vibes."

There are now large parts of the Man United fan base who are convinced they have signed a very good player, with praise including: "Everything he does is one or two touch. Very promising player," and "He will cook for Man United, the signs are there." While he's been deputising for the injured Rasmus Hojlund at the tip of United's frontline, one supporter believes there's another role he can fulfill going forward: "Play Zirkzee behind Rasmus as soon as possible."

What Next For Joshua Zirkzee

He's got a bright future

Next on the agenda for the Dutch national side is a home clash against Germany on Tuesday, who recently dispatched Hungary in a 5-0 triumph. Zirkzee will be expected to retain his place in the starting line-up when Julian Nagelsmann's side visit Amsterdam.

He will then return to England ahead of Man United's trip to St Mary's to face Southampton on Saturday. The £105,000-per-week ace was handed his full debut for Erik ten Hag's men in the 3-0 defeat against fierce rivals Liverpool and after cameos against Fulham and Brighton. Zirkzee netted the winner in the Red Devils' only success of the campaign to date against the Cottagers.