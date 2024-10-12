Manchester United forward Joshua Zirkzee has sparked debate online after highlights of his performance during the Netherlands' Nations League fixture against Hungary emerged. On the whole, it wasn't an overly impressive night for Ronald Koeman's side, with Denzel Dumfries grabbing a late equaliser following Virgil van Dijk's red card in the 1-1 draw.

Zirkzee has come under scrutiny for his efforts at Old Trafford so far, which has seen him being labelled as one of the worst signings of the summer. However, his display on Friday night left many fans debating various topics related to the unorthodox forward.

Calls for Ten Hag to Drop Zirkzee Deeper

United fans believe that the Dutchman needs to operate as a number 10

A large portion of the social media reaction to Zirkzee's display centered around his position, as the Dutchman has primarily been utilised as a number nine despite admitting that this is not his best role. After moving to the Theatre of Dreams in the summer on a deal worth £105,000 per week, the 23-year-old told The Mirror that he considers himself more of a hybrid '9.5, rather than an out-and-out striker. Although United don't typically operate with a false nine, Zirkzee’s ability to drop off and help link up play has led sections of their faithful to demand that he be played in a deeper role.

One fan commented, saying: "I’m never doubting him. But not my preferred striker. Play him in that number 10," while another criticised manager Erik ten Hag for not utilising the attacker correctly, stating: "How Erik hasn’t played him as a 10 is beyond me."

An interesting comparison was also made to Arsenal frontman Kai Havertz. The German initially struggled as a lone striker but has recently hit form after being given more freedom by Mikel Arteta. This prompted one fan to suggest: "He should be a Havertz type in the right system."

It was also concluded that Zirkzee could no longer play up top due to his lack of clinical finishing. One person claimed that: "Nobody is doubting his skills but we all know he can’t score goals," while a further added: "No end product. The main part of a striker. Man I miss Ronaldo at United."

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Zirkzee has missed four 'big chances' in the Premier League this season.

Related What Man United Fans are Saying About Joshua Zirkzee After Twente Display The Netherlands international could benefit from a tactical tweak, which the majority of Manchester United fans are in agreement about.

Zirkzee's Work Rate Criticised

Fans were quick to point out how hard the forward works in international fixtures

Another key issue United fans highlighted was that the former Bologna man seemed to put in more effort for his national team than for the Red Devils. His standout moment of the night came when he won the ball back for his team and displayed quick footwork to evade multiple members of the opposition, showcasing the kind of work rate and skill that some feel has been lacking at Old Trafford.

This led to one supporter arguing: "he even moves differently when playing for the national team." Another took it a step further, saying: "Where’s this fight and passion in a United shirt? It's been drab since we paid £50m for him." Zirkzee's attitude has come under scrutiny at various points in his career, most notably in a viral video where Vincent Kompany reprimanded the forward while in charge of Anderlecht.

All statistics courtesy of Sofascore - accurate as of 12/10/2024.