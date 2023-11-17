Highlights The Boston Celtics have made significant improvements defensively this season, with the fourth-best defense and second-best defensive rating in the NBA.

Jrue Holiday has been a key contributor to the Celtics' defensive success, showcasing his skills as one of the best perimeter defenders in the league.

Holiday's ability to guard players larger than him, like Joel Embiid, has impressed both fans and his coach, despite the team's loss. His chemistry with Derrick White has also been a positive factor for the Celtics.

The Boston Celtics are off to a spectacular 9-2 start to the 2023-24 season, especially on the defensive side of the ball.

Only allowing 106.0 points per game, they have the fourth-best defense in the NBA. Their defensive rating (106.6) looks even better, being the second-best in the league. This is a significant improvement from the 111.4 points (fifth) they conceded for a defensive rating of 111.5 (third) last season. Stars Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown had plenty to do with this, as well as Derrick White, Al Horford, and Kristaps Porzingis, but no one has elevated it more than Jrue Holiday.

Representing the Celtics as the only player on the team to have won an NBA title, winning it in 2021 with the Milwaukee Bucks as the third option behind Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton, Holiday has garnered acclaim as one of the best perimeter defenders in the league. After three seasons, Milwaukee decided to part ways when they sent him to the Portland Trail Blazers in a blockbuster deal to acquire Damian Lillard.

With the Blazers beginning a rebuilding phase, it was clear that Holiday would be heading to another team that was more in need of his services. That happened to be the Celtics, who traded him to be their supposed replacement for Marcus Smart, who they had sent to the Memphis Grizzlies in a three-team deal to get Porzingis from the Washington Wizards.

The missing piece for Celtics contention?

After 11 games, he has seamlessly fit into Boston's schemes. He is averaging 13.4 points, 7.5 rebounds (career-high), 5.3 assists and a block per game on 45 percent shooting from the field and 34.0 percent from beyond the arc.

His scoring took a big dip from the 19.3 points he had the prior year, but knowing that Tatum, Brown, and Porzingis are mainly handling scoring duties, Holiday can focus on the best areas of his game to further benefit the team. The points he puts up during games present itself as a bonus to an already fruitful Celtic offense.

This is where his defense comes into play. For example, he has done an excellent job of suffocating his assignments. In Boston's win over Brooklyn on Nov. 10, he guarded Cam Johnson, Royce O'Neale, and Mikal Bridges on 28 possessions throughout the game. None of the trio scored a single point on four shot attempts against him.

His ability to guard matchups bigger than him was also put to the test on Nov. 8 against Philadelphia, when he defended against reigning MVP Joel Embiid for five minutes. Keep in mind that Holiday stands at 6-foot-4, while Embiid is seven feet tall.

Even though Embiid finished with 27 points, he committed more turnovers (3) than points (2) when Holiday was on him. This led to Mazzulla commending him for his efforts.

“I thought it was good,” Mazzulla said during the Celtics' postgame presser despite the team losing 106-103 to the 76ers. “I thought he pushed a lot of catches out. I thought we were physical with him. And he’s going to get you 27 (points) no matter how you guard him.”

Holiday has been enjoying his time in Boston so far, having recently reached the career milestone of 15,000 points. He did this against the New York Knicks this past Monday, garnering a huge round of applause from the TD Garden crowd.

“When they started cheering. I heard my name a little bit, so I figured I did something wrong,” Holiday said after the game. “Winning games. That’s the only one, to be completely honest. It’s cool to get those accolades, I won’t lie, but I think the biggest one is winning.”

His chemistry with Derrick White in the starting lineup has exceeded expectations as well. They play together on the court so well that they are competing against each other by having a friendly competition of who finishes with the most blocks by the end of the campaign. White, who led Boston in blocks last season, leads with nine, while Holiday trails with six.

Their persistence in being elite on defense has inspired the likes of Tatum, who wants to maintain his level of play on both sides of the court at all times, even with the responsibilities he has as the Celtics' superstar.

"It impacts you and inspires you when guys like D. White and Jrue are getting chase-down blocks. You don’t want to be the weakest link," Tatum said.

As long as Holiday continues to fulfill his role, being a stout perimeter defender and make the right plays for his teammates to flourish, the Celtics can feel confident in their strength as a title contender as the season progresses.

