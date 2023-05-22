Highlights Vinicius Jr has faced many obstacles and abuse at Real Madrid, but has overcome everything to become arguably the world's best player.

Jurgen Klopp once defended the world-class winger amid questions that the South American brings some abuse on himself.

Vinicius Jr has spoken out about the issues he's faced in Spain and called for change.

Vinicius Jr is one of the best football players in world football in 2024 despite facing many hurdles during his young career to date. Former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was once asked about one of those obstacles in the Brazilian's way - and he provided the perfect response.

The 23-year-old has become the face of Real Madrid in recent years, having lifted the Champions League twice, but he remains a divisive figure among other fan bases in Spain. This is through no fault of his own, though, as the electric winger has been subjected to some awful abuse from crowds on various occasions while representing Los Blancos.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Vinicius Junior reached 100 club career goals by the age of 23.

One of the most notable incidents in which the forward was subjected to disgraceful treatment from those in the stands came during a 2023 clash against Valencia. A heated confrontation with Hugo Duro in 2023 earned Vinicius Jr a career-first red card in that match. He gestured the number two towards home fans, as their league position at the time had them threatened by relegation.

This is just one isolated incident among many others. It's sad to see one of the biggest talents currently playing the beautiful game experience such a hard time. Vinicius Jr hasn't allowed the negativity to have an impact on his game, as the flamboyant forward regularly twists opponents inside out as his status in the Real Madrid squad continues to grow.

Jurgen Klopp's Response to Vinicius Jr Abuse

The German was stunned at the question

Before Liverpool and Real Madrid's Champions League encounter in 2023, Klopp was asked whether Vinicius Jr does anything to provoke abuse from supporters. The reporter asked the German tactician: “You’ve faced Vinicius at Real Madrid three times. I wonder if you have ever noticed provocative behaviour from him?”

Klopp, bemused by the comment, responded: “I don’t understand the question… that he’s doing something on the pitch which is causing the things that are happening?” The reporter then confirmed that was what he was asking. Klopp replied:

“There is nothing in the world that could justify that.”

You can see the revered coach becoming increasingly agitated by the reporter’s audacity to ask such a question. Before praising the winger for his undying talent and branding him a 'Real Madrid legend', he silenced the reporter by saying: “Imagine if I said yes? That would be completely insane.” View Klopp's full response below:

What Vinicius Jr Has Said About Abuse

The winger has voiced his feelings in recent years

The world-class winger has previously spoken out about the racist abuse he's suffered during his time living in Spain. Following the Valencia game in 2023, Vinicius Jr. took to X (formerly Twitter) to respond to the abuse he received during the match.

He made further reference to the bigger picture and outed La Liga for doing next to nothing about the obvious issue on their hands. Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti also shared his support for his player on X following the game.

The Brazil international's post gave a damning assessment of racism in the Spanish game. Vinicius Jr's statement partly read:

"Racism is normal in La Liga. The competition thinks it's normal, the Federation does too and the opponents encourage it. I'm so sorry. The championship that once belonged to Ronaldinho, Ronaldo, Cristiano and Messi is now that of racists. "A beautiful nation, which welcomed me and which I love, but which agreed to export the image of a racist country to the world. I'm sorry for the Spaniards who don't agree, but today, in Brazil, Spain is known as a country of racists. And, unfortunately, because of everything that happens every week, I can't defend it. I agree."