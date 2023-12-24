Highlights The Chiefs can clinch a playoff spot and the AFC West with a win or tie against the Raiders.

A win against the Raiders would secure Kansas City's eighth consecutive division title.

The Chiefs still have a shot at the No. 1 or No. 2 seed in the AFC, depending on what happens with the Ravens and Dolphins.

Riding a rare two-game losing streak into Week 15, the Kansas City Chiefs picked up a much-needed win over the New England Patriots behind Patrick Mahomes' first 300-yard game in nearly two months.

Entering their Christmas Day matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders at 9-5, the defending Super Bowl champs are essentially guaranteed to make the NFL Playoffs for a ninth straight season and can make things official this week by wrapping up the AFC West.

How the Chiefs lock down the AFC West in Week 16

The Chiefs can lock up a playoff spot and take the AFC West with a win over the Raiders

The Chiefs certainly haven't had the type of dominant season NFL fans have grown accustomed to seeing since Mahomes took over as QB1 in 2018.

Nevertheless, with a victory over Las Vegas on Monday afternoon, Kansas City will reach double-digit wins for the 10th time since Reid took over as head coach in 2013.

And as the Chiefs hold a three-game lead in the AFC West over the Denver Broncos with three weeks remaining in the season, a win also locks up the franchise's eighth consecutive division title, regardless of how the Broncos fare the night before against New England.

If Denver does somehow manage to lose to the three-win Patriots, all Kansas City would need against the Raiders is a tie. These two scenarios are the only ones in play for the Chiefs in Week 16 and cover both the AFC West crown and an overall postseason berth.

Chiefs win vs. Raiders

Chiefs tie vs. Raiders + Broncos lose vs. Patriots

If both the Chiefs and Broncos lose, Kansas City will have to wait another week for the chance to clinch anything.

A look at the Chiefs' remaining schedule

The Chiefs' remaining schedule features games against the Raiders, Bengals, and Chargers

Following their Week 16 matchup with the Raiders at Arrowhead, the Chiefs remain at home for a showdown with the surprising Cincinnati Bengals, who have remained in the playoff hunt despite the loss of Joe Burrow.

Kansas City then closes out the campaign on the road against the Los Angeles Chargers, a game that may or may not affect the Chiefs' playoff position depending on how the Baltimore Ravens and Miami Dolphins fare over the next two weeks.

Kansas City Chiefs remaining schedule Week Date Opponent 16 Monday, December 25 vs. Las Vegas Raiders 17 Sunday, December 31 vs. Cincinnati Bengals 18 Sunday, January 7 at Los Angeles Chargers

While still two games back of the Ravens for the No. 1 seed in the AFC, the Chiefs still have an outside shot there as Baltimore has the second-toughest remaining schedule in the league over the final three weeks.

And they're just one back of Miami for the No. 2 slot. The kicker there is that Kansas City won the head-to-head matchup in Week 9, meaning the Chiefs own the tiebreaker if it comes down to that with the Dolphins, who happen to have the toughest remaining schedule in the league.

Now, we just have to wait and see how it all plays out.

