Highlights The Kansas City Chiefs are already guaranteed to have their lowest win total since Patrick Mahomes became the team's starting QB.

Kansas City took an ugly loss to the Las Vegas Raiders on Christmas Day.

If the Chiefs defeat the Bengals in Week 17, they clinch the AFC West.

With two weeks remaining in the 2023 NFL campaign, the Kansas City Chiefs are already guaranteed to have their worst regular-season record since Patrick Mahomes became the team's starting quarterback in 2018.

What isn't yet guaranteed is Kansas City's spot in the NFL Playoffs.

But that's what happens when you lose three of four games in the late stages of a season, which is precisely what the defending Super Bowl champs have done in December.

First, there was the eight-point loss to the Green Bay Packers in Mahomes' first trip to Lambeau Field. The following week, the Chiefs were bested in the friendly confines of Arrowhead Stadium by the Buffalo Bills.

They got back on track with a 10-point road win over the New England Patriots but then dropped their third consecutive game at home on Christmas Day with a 20-14 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Kansas City defense played well, holding the Raiders to just 205 total yards, but the offense didn't contribute nearly enough. Mahomes was uncharacteristically sloppy in the loss, committing two turnovers within seven seconds of one another, both of which Las Vegas immediately turned into touchdowns.

Despite their recent struggles, the Chiefs are still in good shape to win the AFC West heading into their Week 17 matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals and could finally wrap up the division with a win.

Kansas City Chiefs Week 17 clinching scenarios

The Chiefs can clinch the AFC West with a win over the Bengals

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

At 9-6, Kansas City enters Week 17 with a two-game lead over the Raiders and Denver Broncos in the AFC West. The Broncos could have made this week much more interesting had they beaten the New England Patriots on Christmas Eve, but they took a 26-23 loss to drop to 7-8.

That sets up the simplest of scenarios for the Chiefs, who can now win the division for the eighth straight season if they defeat a Bengals team coming off a 34-11 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

If they lose to Cincinnati, they can still clinch if the Raiders lose to the Indianapolis Colts and the Broncos lose to the Los Angeles Chargers.

Chiefs win/tie vs. Bengals

Raiders lose/tie vs. Colts + Broncos lose/tie vs. Chargers

If the Chiefs lose and the Raiders and Broncos both win, that sets up a wild Week 18 as Denver and Las Vegas play one another while Kansas City takes on the Chargers.

But we'll cross that bridge if we get to it. For now, let's just wait and see how Week 17 plays out.

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.