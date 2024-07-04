Highlights The Orlando Magic will sign Kentavious Caldwell-Pope to a three-year, $66 million contract.

Caldwell-Pope brings playoff experience, perimeter defense and shooting to a young Magic team.

His addition should help Orlando improve and become a contender in the Eastern Conference.

After a 2023-24 season in which they made it back to the NBA Playoffs, the Orlando Magic look to be ascending in the Eastern Conference. Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner and Jalen Suggs, among others, all benefited from making the playoffs, and behind a strong defense, Orlando had a very encouraging season.

Heading into free agency, Orlando was a club primed to improve, given its ample cap space and intriguing young group that appears to be just getting started. Along those lines, it was fitting that the Magic could strike early on in free agency with the addition of Kentavious Caldwell-Pope.

As Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported, Caldwell-Pope is set to sign a three-year, $66 million contract with Orlando.

There are three key ways Caldwell-Pope should make a difference in Orlando. The 31-year-old has been a steady player for contending teams, and he should be a great addition for a team that could be primed to vault into contention in the East next year, and seemingly for seasons to come.

3 He’s a Battle-Tested Veteran with Tons of Playoff Experience

Caldwell-Pope has played in his share of big games

Something that can’t be discounted about this move is Caldwell-Pope’s playoff experience.

Over his 11 NBA seasons, he has played in 62 playoff games and been involved in his share of big games. There is no teacher quite like experience, and Caldwell-Pope has plenty of that.

Orlando will surely benefit from a veteran like Caldwell-Pope on a team with a relatively young core. He can be trusted to pick up the group in crucial contests, and he’s made his mark on the big stage.

Caldwell-Pope has been an integral role player for two title teams, the L.A. Lakers and Denver Nuggets , and he should make his mark for Orlando when it matters most. He isn’t going to be a first or second scoring option, but over his playoff career, he’s averaged 10.1 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.2 steals per game and has hit 36.5 percent of his three-point attempts.

For a team on the rise, bringing in a veteran who has played on the playoff stage many times and has had his share of success will give the Magic more confidence.

2 Perimeter Defense

Caldwell-Pope has always been rock solid defensively

Throughout his tenure in the Association, Caldwell-Pope has been an impactful defender on the perimeter. His defense of opposing guards and, at points, key shooting wings, was crucial in recent seasons for Denver. In prior seasons with the Lakers, he regularly made things tough for primary playmakers and shot-creators.

Caldwell-Pope is going to fit right into a Magic defense that was ranked third in the league last season, and with the likes of Suggs, Banchero, Wagner and the recently-extended Jonathan Isaac, Orlando will be a difficult group to score on in coming seasons.

While KCP's on-ball defense has continually been a strength throughout his career, he'll be another player teams must account for in passing lanes. He's not necessarily the longest player on the wing with a 6-foot-8 wingspan, but he consistently disrupts the timing of off-screen threats and makes things difficult to get in skip feeds.

Caldwell-Pope Defensive Playmaking Averages for 2023-24 Category Stat STL 1.3 STL% 2.0 STL PER-36 1.5 DEFLECTIONS 2.4

Caldwell-Pope has averaged 1.2 steals per game over the past four regular seasons and 2.4 and 2.6 deflections per game over the past two regular seasons, per NBA.com's hustle data. He's a high-IQ perimeter defender, and with his hard work on and off the ball, he'll make the Magic even better on that end of the court.

1 He’s a Lethal Shooter

Caldwell-Pope will give Orlando more punch from range

Bringing in Caldwell-Pope wasn't going to generate the raw production and excitement of a player such as Paul George or Klay Thompson , another rumored potential Orlando target, but Caldwell-Pope is a knockdown shooter. That will be big for this Magic squad, which needed to add shooting this offseason.

Caldwell-Pope will not put up the traditional scoring numbers of Banchero or Wagner. That’s not what Orlando will anticipate from Caldwell-Pope, though; he will be a lethal catch-and-shoot player when he’s out there and should fit in seamlessly.

Despite his volume being a bit down with Denver, he can absolutely light it up from range if given the opportunity.

Caldwell-Pope's 2023-24 Shooting Averages Category Stat PTS 10.1 3PT% 40.6 3PM/3PA 1.6/4.1 TS% 60.2

With Denver, Caldwell-Pope converted 41.5 percent of his three-point shot attempts over the last two seasons and had a true shooting rate of 60.0 percent. Last season, he hit 40.6 percent of his attempts from beyond the arc, and in 2021-22, he averaged 13.2 points and shot 39.0 percent from deep with the Washington Wizards .

His range was also meaningful during his time with the Lakers and the Detroit Pistons to begin his career.

Caldwell-Pope’s catch-and-shoot presence and movement shooting should immediately help Orlando’s top threats from a spacing standpoint, and when looks come for him, he has proven he’ll knock them down, and at a notable volume. His off-ball feel and spatial awareness will give Orlando a constant movement shooting threat, which should bend defenses.

All things considered, the Magic's Caldwell-Pope move looks to be one that should only help their arrow point up next season and, feasibly, beyond. The veteran is a quality 3-and-D contributor, and come playoff time, he should give them consistent play at both ends.