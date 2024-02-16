Highlights Kevin De Bruyne's short stint at Chelsea saw him earn only nine appearances with zero goals and one assist.

Hindsight is a beautiful thing, isn’t it? When someone names Kevin De Bruyne, his emerging campaign in the Bundesliga when he notched 31 goal involvements – 10 goals and 21 assists - for Wolfsburg or his undying influence on Pep Guardiola's blueprint during his Manchester City days spring to mind – but his hodgepodge stint at Chelsea is often banked at the back of the memory of many football fans.

Fans of the Stamford Bridge-based outfit will always wonder why one of the best players in the division’s history only managed to notch nine appearances in west London. Loan stints at former club KRC Genk and Werder Bremen took up the majority of his contract with Chelsea before De Bruyne, then just 22 years of age, put pen to paper on a five-year deal with Wolfsburg as ended an insipid two-year period in the Premier League.

It then took just a year-and-a-half to pique the interest of his current employers, Manchester City, as they set out to dominate English football for the foreseeable future and he penned a six-year deal, worth £54.5m, in 2015. And the rest, well, it’s the stuff of legend. Season upon season, De Bruyne has recorded ungodly amounts of assists, all while gliding across the turf with relative ease. Now the club’s longest-serving player, his spell at the Etihad Stadium pre-dates the imperious Guardiola era.

Kevin De Bruyne’s Chelsea stint

He managed zero goals and one assists in nine games

It has now been north of a decade since the certified Premier League legend sealed his move to Chelsea in a £7million deal and, in an inaugural interview with the club’s media team, De Bruyne vowed to "work hard to achieve the level that's necessary." Then 20, he linked up with compatriots Thibaut Courtois and Romelu Lukaku on the club's books, though the club instantly confirmed that he would spend the rest of the 2011/12 season back on loan with Genk in the Jupiler League to ensure top flight football was still a regular feature, with Mourinho keen to progress him into a nailed-on first team asset for the Blues.

All in all, however, the midfielder’s stay at the capital was short – but, by no means, sweet. De Bruyne made just three domestic outings for the Blues before he was deemed surplus to requirements and offloaded to Germany. His first taste of English top division action came in a 2-0 win over Hull City way back in August 2013.

Quite poetically, the now-renowned playmaker shone by showcasing his free-flowing attacking intent and even marked breaking his Premier League duck by providing his first of many assists - this time for Oscar, all before being substituted. His bright start to life for Chelsea combined with performances in Germany’s top tier with Wolfsburg poses the question: what convinced Chelsea to part ways with him?

Kevin De Bruyne - Senior Career Statistics Club/Country Appearances Goals Assists Yellow/Red Cards Manchester City 365 98 161 31/0 KRC Genk 113 17 36 8/1 VfL Wolfsburg 73 20 37 11/1 SV Werder Bremen 34 10 10 4/0 Chelsea 9 0 1 1/0 Belgium 99 26 49 4/0 All statistics per Transfermarkt - correct as of 16/02/24

Of course, he was not in his pomp, all fresh-faced and in his 20s, but there were the foundations there to develop him into a world-beater – which is, coincidentally, what he is now for one of football’s leading teams. No shortage of blame has landed at the feet of ex-Blues custodian Jose Mourinho. Not only did the Portuguese tactician part ways with De Bruyne prematurely, but he also did the same with Mohamed Salah, a now-Liverpool and Premier League cult hero who bags goals like it’s going out of fashion.

Jose Mourinho’s reason behind De Bruyne exit

The Portuguese also let Mohamed Salah leave Chelsea

Many a question has been asked of the former Real Madrid man of why he allowed both players – two of the league’s current greats – slip the net during his stewardship at the club. Speaking on ‘The Obi One Podcast’ with former Chelsea ace John Obi Mikel, Mourinho spoke about why the 99-cap Belgium international was offloaded before he hit the heights of his potential, while he also touched on Salah’s early exit.

“To be honest, they left because they wanted to leave. They left because they didn’t want to wait. History proves that their option was good because they’ve had the careers they have and reached a high standard, but sometimes kids make decisions like that because they can’t wait, or they don’t have the patience to be calm and to wait for the right moment."

Speaking about De Bruyne specifically, Mourinho reminisced about a moment where the west Londoner’s higher-ups were keen to release him. Just before the club were set to go on a pre-season tour in Indonesia and Thailand, the Portuguese boss – currently out of a job after being axed by Roma – fought his case to retain the playmaker.

“With Kevin, it was very similar. We went to pre-season in Asia and Kevin was due to go on loan to a German side. I told the club ‘No, I don’t want him out on loan, I want him with me’. He stayed with me, and he began the Premier League season playing in the starting XI. After that, we played the European Super Cup in Prague against Bayern, and he didn’t play that game. Then, the next day, he wants to leave."

After explaining that De Bruyne was keen to gain senior minutes elsewhere amid his lack of game time at Chelsea, the self-proclaimed 'The Special One' claimed that his next cameo in a 0-0 draw with Manchester United, albeit from the bench, was not ‘enough’ for him and his decision had been made: he wanted to seek pastures new. Coining both De Bruyne and Salah as ‘kids who couldn’t wait’, he suggested that when players want to leave a club the stature of Chelsea, the line is drawn and the next best thing will be targeted and focused on.

“We played the second Premier League game of the season against Manchester United at Old Trafford and we drew 0-0. He was on the bench and he played some minutes, but it wasn’t enough for him, so he wanted to leave. When you are at Chelsea and you want to leave, go and another one comes. They were just kids who couldn’t wait, and their careers say they were right, but it wasn’t down to me. Probably other guys will say I pushed them out, but not them.”

Kevin De Bruyne recalls premature Chelsea departure

'It was so strange'

Mourinho was keen to let people know that De Bruyne heading out of Stamford Bridge was not entirely his fault – and he’s right. Speaking to Sky Sports, per the Evening Standard, De Bruyne explained that he was proactive in the transfer away from the Blues. De Bruyne recalled that, back in December 2013, he was called into Mourinho's office, who had papers laid out in front of him. The content of said papers were his Chelsea statistics from a handful of appearances compared to the likes of Willian, Oscar, Juan Mata and Andre Schurrle – players that had been more heavily involved than the pale-faced youngster.

"Jose called me into his office in December, and it was probably the second big life-changing moment for me. He had some papers in front of him, and he said, 'One assist. Zero goals. Ten recoveries'. It took me a minute to understand what he was doing. Then he started reading the stats of the other attacking forwards - Willian, Oscar, [Juan] Mata, [Andre] Schurrle. And it's like - five goals, 10 assists, whatever."

De Bruyne said that he protested the unfairness of the comparisons with him and other Chelsea stars – and that was the beginning of the end. Now brilliant and setting the top flight alight, the Belgian gem told Mourinho that he would rather be playing senior football in the early stages of his career and that selling him was the best outcome for all parties involved.

“Jose was just kind of waiting for me to say something, and finally I said, 'But... some of these guys have played 15, 20 games. I've only played three. So it's going to be different, no?' It was so strange. I was completely honest. I said, 'I feel like the club doesn't really want me here. I want to play football. I'd rather you sell me.'"

It’s not unfair to say that De Bruyne has put his troubled spell at Chelsea behind him. In 365 games, he has registered 98 goals and 161 assists across all competitions – leading him to become one of the English top tier’s greatest-ever midfielders. A five-time winner, a Champions League winner - alongside many other collective and individual honours – De Bruyne is simply out-of-this-world – and who knows, maybe leaving Chelsea opened the doors for him?