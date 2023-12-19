Highlights Kristaps Porzingis has improved the Boston Celtics' offense with his efficiency and scoring ability near the basket.

The Celtics' emphasis on open shots and ball movement has contributed to their success on offense.

Porzingis' presence has improved the Celtics' paint defense and overall floor spacing, making him a valuable addition to the team's championship aspirations.

Making a tweak to something already great is sometimes all you need to become elite. That is most certainly the case with the Boston Celtics and big man Kristaps Porzingis.

Not only does he make their defense effective, but he has also added another dimension to their offense that they did not have consistently throughout last season.

Kristaps Porzingis - 2023-24 statistics Points 18.9 Rebounds 6.8 Blocks 1.6 Field goal % 52.4 Three-point field goal % 33.3

His totals may not quite be as high as they were a season ago with the Washington Wizards, but he's been more efficient from the floor, especially when he's closer to the net, giving the Celtics firepower they didn't have in the 2022-23 season.

Celtics improving on already solid spacing

Ranked 13th in 3PT% (37.2)

Boston already had one of the best offenses in the league during the 2022-23 campaign. Their ability to score the ball improved drastically from the year prior when they made their run to the NBA Finals before falling to the Golden State Warriors in six games.

With first-year coach Joe Mazzulla at the helm, he emphasized the scheme of taking open shots at every opportunity, especially from the three-point line. This also meant moving the ball was a primary focus for the Celtics, allowing a lot of players in the rotation to contribute consistently.

Boston Celtics - 2023-24 shooting splits 2022-23 Rank 2023-24 Rank Field goals attempted 88.8 13 88.8 20 Field goal % 47.5 14 47.8 11 Three-point field goals attempted 42.6 2 42.4 2 Three-point field goal % 37.7 6 37.2) 2

Even though Boston took a step back on defense, going from the best during the 2021-22 campaign to fifth the following year, they balanced it by having a top-five offense in the league.

There was a flaw to their style; not everyone was able to shoot the ball in that way.

While Robert Williams III provided an excellent presence on defense with his remarkable ability to block shots and his skill at being a lob threat inside the paint, health issues and limited range held him back as he did not have the tools needed to fit with Mazzulla's playbook.

Even though Boston returned to the Eastern Conference Finals, they were unable to maintain their diversity on the attack and relied too much on stars Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown going to isolation plays in desperation for a bucket to ignite a potential run. This ultimately led to their downfall in seven games against the Miami Heat, despite their comeback efforts.

Celtics' paint presence has improved with Porzingis

Ranked fourth in opponent points in the paint per game (44.7)

Understanding their issues, Boston got to work during the offseason. They made tough decisions to move on from beloved Celtics like Marcus Smart, Malcolm Brogdon, and Williams III in trades to acquire Porzingis from the Washington Wizards and Jrue Holiday from the Portland Trail Blazers.

The moves have paid dividends so far, especially on offense, when Porzingis is on the court. He is averaging 18.9 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 1.6 blocks per game.

Even though his scoring is the lowest since his sophomore year when he averaged 18.1 points in 66 games with the New York Knicks during the 2016-17 season, his overall efficiency is the best it has ever been. He is shooting a career-high 52.4 percent from the field and 33.3 percent from downtown.

Kristaps Porzingis - 2023-24Shot Distribution Field goal % < 5 FT 81.6% 5-9 FT 56% 10-14 FT 47.8% 25-29 FT 35.3%

While the numbers are quite similar to what they had last year, Boston has improved on both sides of the court in terms of stretching the floor constantly and being able to keep the paint and the perimeter checked at all times thanks to Porzingis' impact.

So far this season, the Latvian big man has taken part in 19 of Boston's 24 games, only missing five due to a calf strain. The Celtics are 15-4 when he plays, with his offensive rating of 126 per 100 possessions being the best in his nine-year career.

He also wasted no time building valuable chemistry with his teammates, especially Brown. The star guard is always keeping an eye on Porzingis for potential alley-oops, hard screens, and spot-ups from beyond the arc. He even spoke about his love for Brown, according to Khari Thompson of Boston.com.

"I absolutely love playing with JB. "We're starting to connect more and more. Honestly, it's just him making the game easy for me. I'm just making reads off of him. If he comes off and he wants the hand-off, boom, I hand it to him, I start rolling, he plays that game a little bit and then either finishes or throws the lob. He's making it easy for me and he's so explosive and quick with those backcuts that it's just natural for me to hit him on those backcuts."

The Celtics couldn't have asked for a better start, and an excellent fit no less. Porzingis has become a fan favorite while making himself an efficient weapon inside and outside the paint.

With the team's aspirations of winning their 18th championship, the big man is showing he would be playing a crucial role in it should they keep this momentum going when the regular season winds down and the playoffs are just around the corner.