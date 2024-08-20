Paris Saint-Germain are facing a potential ban from the Champions League after Kylian Mbappe reported them to the French Professional Football League (LFP) and to UEFA for failing to pay so his wages towards the end of his time with the club. Earlier this year, it was revealed that the superstar was leaving PSG after seven years and would be moving to Real Madrid.

The news finally put rumours about his future to bed and he left France having won six Ligue 1 titles with PSG. They never quite took that leap in European football, though, failing to get their hands on a Champions League trophy and the forward decided to leave to try and seek success elsewhere.

He left PSG on relatively good terms. Or so it seemed, but now, he's been forced to report the club to the relevant authorities because he's still owed a substantial amount of money.

PSG Owe Mbappe Over £45m

They may be banned from the Champions League

Mbappe is still owed £46.8m from the final year of his contract at PSG, according to Le Monde. This includes the final three months of wages during his spell in France, as well as a signing bonus of £30.6m which should have been paid out in February. The star is also claiming he is owed an 'ethical bonus' to make up for the wages that have already been missed, as per L'Equipe.

Mbappe and his council sent PSG a formal notice earlier this summer, but having received nothing as of yet, he's taken it further. The potential repercussions could be huge for the French club. The LFP have the power to impose a number of different punishments on them, including either a transfer ban or stripping them of their UEFA license which would prevent them from taking part in future Champions League competitions.

On the flipside, Mbappe's move to Real Madrid should bring him closer to winning the Champions League than he's ever been before.

Mbappe Joined an Already Incredible Madrid Team

They won the double last season

Last season, Madrid won both a La Liga title, as well as the Champions League trophy. It's the latest impressive accomplishment in football's greatest club competition for Los Blancos. With players like Jude Bellingham, Vinicius Jr and Dani Carvajal in the side, there are few teams on the planet who can compete with them.

Adding Mbappe to that lineup feels almost unfair on the rest of the world. The sky is the limit for the side, but things got off to a slow start, drawing their first league game of the season against Mallorca, 1-1. It's only natural that there will be teething problems after adding someone of his stature and talent, but once they finally work things out and get the ball rolling, things are going to get really scary for everyone they come up against.

If PSG are banned from the Champions League, the one positive is that they wouldn't run the risk of coming up against their former hero and his new team.