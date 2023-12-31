Highlights The Los Angeles Rams have turned their season around, winning five of their last six games, and are now in contention for a playoff spot.

Quarterback Matthew Stafford has played exceptionally well in recent weeks, with 15 touchdowns and only two interceptions.

The Rams can secure a playoff berth if they win against the New York Giants and get some help.

Through nine weeks of the 2023 NFL season, the Los Angeles Rams were 3-6 after suffering a 20-3 defeat at the hands of the Green Bay Packers.

But since their bye in Week 10, the Rams have won five of their last six, their only loss coming to the AFC-leading Baltimore Ravens. And that was in overtime.

Matthew Stafford, who played just nine games a season ago, has played brilliantly during this six-game stretch, averaging 263 passing yards per game with 15 touchdowns against just two interceptions.

In LA's 30-22 victory over the New Orleans Saints in Week 16, the 35-year-old completed 24 of 34 passes for 328 yards with a pair of touchdown passes to earn a passer rating of 120.7, marking his fifth straight game with a rating of 103 or higher.

Now 8-7, the Rams enter their Week 17 matchup with the New York Giants sitting in the No. 6 slot in the overall NFC standings.

The Seattle Seahawks are in the No. 7 slot with the same 8-7 record, while the Vikings, Packers, Saints, and Falcons all sit a game back at 7-8.

So if LA can knock off New York and get a little help, the Rams can officially clinch a spot in the NFL Playoffs this week, which seemed unfathomable not that long ago.

Los Angeles Rams Week 17 clinching scenarios

The Rams clinch a playoff spot with a win against the Giants and some help

While no win is guaranteed in the NFL, especially this season, the Rams are clearly the favorite against the five-win Giants, who played valiantly against the Philadelphia Eagles on Christmas Day but ultimately took a 33-25 loss.

Tommy DeVito's feel-good story has seemingly come to an end as he was benched against Philly in favor of Tyrod Taylor, who'll get the start against LA on Sunday at MetLife Stadium. The Rams' defense hasn't been overly spectacular this season but should be able to contain the New York offense.

As for the LA offense, Stafford & Co. have been stellar recently, averaging 32.4 points over the last five games. So, again, while nothing is guaranteed, they should be in good shape.

For the Rams to clinch a playoff berth, they have to have a victory, as a tie or loss negates every scenario that gets them into the postseason. If they can win, they'll then need the Seahawks to lose to the Pittsburgh Steelers or have the Packers-Vikings matchup end in a tie.

Rams win vs. Giants + Seahawks lose vs. Steelers

Rams win vs. Giants + Packers-Vikings tie

And that's it. Those are the only two scenarios that get the Rams into the playoffs in Week 17. Otherwise, they'll have to wait until Week 18, which isn't ideal, seeing as how LA closes out the season against the San Francisco 49ers, who may still be playing for the No. 1 seed in the NFC.

If the Rams lose to the Giants and then to the Niners, they could easily miss out on the postseason. We'll just have to wait and see how things play out in Week 17.

