Highlights The Oakland Raiders have had a winning record only twice in the past 21 seasons, making their once-proud franchise irrelevant for over two decades.

The firing of head coach Josh McDaniels, offensive coordinator and general manager Dave Ziegler represents a major shakeup for the Raiders, as the team hopes for a fresh start and a return to glory.

Antonio Pierce, a former Pro Bowler and Super Bowl champ as a player, has been named the interim head coach and emphasizes the importance of Raider pride, commitment to excellence, and a tough, passionate mindset.

"Just win, baby!" Those are the famous words of former Las Vegas Raiders owner Al Davis. That statement of pride has unfortunately been more of a motto than a mantra for the franchise for a while. The team has had a winning record just twice in the past 21 seasons.

A motto simply becomes a bumper sticker or t-shirt when it doesn't fulfill the mantra aspect of it. A once proud franchise has become irrelevant, at best, for over two decades now. A major shakeup saw them can their head coach, general manager, and offensive coordinator within the span of a day in a house-cleaning move that the organization hopes will prove fruitful.

Changing of the guard

As the NFL trade deadline approached, it seemed the Raiders brass decided it wasn't player acquisition that mattered most. It wasn't all about getting a prized talent in exchange for draft picks. What appeared to be first and foremost in the minds of ownership, was a changing of the guard.

Mark Davis, the franchise's Controlling Owner and Managing General Partner, also son of Al Davis, stole some headlines around the league this week. Davis announced the firing of the team's head coach, Josh McDaniels, as well as the general manager, Dave Ziegler.

It was an extremely bold decision that turned the sports world, newspapers, and social media sites on their heads. This is the type of thing that's usually reserved for the offseason, many weeks after the last game of the year has been played. But not this time. Very much a brash move, not unlike the way his father ran things, Mark Davis decided the time was now.

It didn't stop there. Offensive coordinator Mick Lombardi was handed a pink slip as well the next day. After what has gone down, this may not come as a real surprise. The offense has been beyond spotty, and that's a kind description. The Raiders brass decided yet another move was to be made.

Oakland has amassed a miniscule 268 yards per game this year, good for 31st out of 32 teams. Their 126 total points is near the bottom of the league too. That flat-out isn't going to cut it, and it all rests at the feet of the OC, Lombardi. Their simply has to be something to crank up this squad's offense, and maybe a new play-caller will be that spark.

Raiders' 2023 struggles

The Raiders sit at just 3-5 through the midway point of the season. Las Vegas is already three games back of the AFC West-leading Kansas City Chiefs in the division. They're 2-1 at home, but can't seem to find a rhythm away from the Strip, going 1-4 when they play as the visiting team. Catching the Chiefs? If you like to throw money down in Vegas, you'd better steer clear of any bet that remotely suggests that's a realistic possibility.

They've put up a total of 126 points, while their opponents have tallied 187, for a net of -61. That's eight touchdowns and nearly two field goals worth of difference. This is just ugly football, and while they have one of the most intensely loyal fan bases in the country, images of fans throwing out, or even burning their paraphernalia, are not hard to come by.

This once-proud, intimidating franchise has gone south. There is no intimidation factor anymore. Opponents used to lose sleep on Saturday nights before they had to play the Raiders, but now, there might be as many smiles as there are worries when Las Vegas is on the schedule.

Raiders hope local boy will make good

So...something had to be done, and it was. Out with the old, in with the new—kind of. While McDaniels and company got the boot, the Raiders front office rolled out the red, er...silver and black carpet for a former NFL stalwart. Antonio Pierce, who had been serving as the team's linebackers coach, was named the Raiders' interim head coach almost immediately.

Headlines have already read things like, "Antonio Pierce is Everything Josh McDaniels Is Not." When Pierce held his first press conference, he won the room. He talked about a mantra that comes with the Raiders legacy. Those kinds of words resonate with the Raider faithful.

It’s a new day, it’s a new chapter, it’s a new era, it’s a new mindset. What is that mindset? It’s that of the Raider pride, the commitment to excellence, and making sure our alumni, our fan base, and Raider Nation are proud of what they see on the field. What does that look like? Tough, passionate, effort, energy, and that enthusiasm that you see when we all watched our kids and these young men, who are now pro athletes, play when they were in Pop Warner, having that love for the game.

No, he didn't stop there. He was feeling it, and he seemed to know the fans needed to hear something special, as well. He went on to add:

We’re tired of losing. It’s not a good feeling. We’re a production-based business. We’re about competition, being competitive, and playing with an edge and a swag and a certain confidence that, when we walk out that damn tunnel, that everybody watching TV can see it and the product on the field is something we’re proud of.

Though he was overshadowed by Pierce's rah-rah call to arms, Champ Kelly, the team's newly appointed interim general manager, was also introduced at that press conference. Kelly previously worked for eight years in the Denver Broncos' scouting department before moving up with the Chicago Bears, first as their Director of Pro Scouting, then as their Assistant Director of Player Personnel from 2017 to 2021. He joined the Raiders' organization as assistant general manager in 2022.

No stranger to competitiveness and toughness

Pierce is no walk-on. Not an odd, random selection for the gig. He played for nine seasons in the National Football League. As part of a menacing New York Giants defense that battered and bruised opposing players, Pierce was the man in the middle of the defense in New York.

Even though there was plenty of talent and worthy candidates on that Giants D, Pierce was named the team's captain shortly after signing with the G-Men in 2005. What did he do to prove he warranted the "C" on his jersey? He went out and notched 100 tackles, 80 of them solo, two interceptions, and a forced fumble that he returned for a touchdown in year one.

The next year, he played so well that he earned his first and only Pro Bowl nod. The year after that, in 2007, he was a key cog in the Giants defense that stifled the perfect New England Patriots en route to one of the biggest upset wins in Super Bowl history. He's no stranger to excellence, or knowing what it takes to win.

What next for McDaniels and the Raiders?

Look, McDaniels will likely find another job. He has plenty of NFL experience, and perhaps a lot of it isn't even warranted. But, that's a topic for another time. As for the immediate future, the Raiders felt they needed to make a change, and to their credit, they didn't wait around until the end of the season, they pulled the trigger right when they realized the McDaniels era was not long for Vegas.

It had to be done for both sides, but that doesn't mean it's going to bring immediate results for the team or the coach. Don't expect McDaniels to be collecting unemployment checks for long, and don't hold your breath on the Raiders reeling off nine straight wins the rest of the way in 2023. But who knows, just win, baby...right?

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference and all contract information courtesy of Spotrac unless stated otherwise.

