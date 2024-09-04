Leicester City have avoided a points deduction for this season after winning an appeal preventing the Premier League from charging them with alleged Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSR) breaches for the financial year ending June 30, 2023.

The Foxes were originally charged by the Premier League in March 2024 for exceeding the allowable £105m losses across the three-year monitoring cycle. However, as an English Football League member, and over nine months after their relegation to the Championship, Leicester challenged the Premier League's jurisdiction to punish them.

This move was initially dismissed, but the Midlands club - owned by Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha - have now won an appeal preventing the Premier League pursuing charges and thus an independent panel imposing a points deduction on boss Steve Cooper's side for this campaign.

Foxes Successful in Overturning Decision

Midlands outfit no longer facing docking of points

The Premier League rules allow clubs to use the window of May 31-July 31 as a so-called accounting reference point for their annual books. Leicester had previously chosen May 31, but in 2023 they changed this date to June 30, a move which the rules allow.

However, from June 14, Leicester ceased to be a top flight side thanks to their relegation to the Championship. This meant they closed the financial year on June 30 as an EFL club. The Appeal Board state the Premier League, therefore, cannot hold Leicester accountable, especially when their annual books were still actively being finalised as an EFL member.

"The Premier League understate the importance of the gap in time between Leicester ceasing to be a club and the end of its accounting period," reads the Appeal Board judgement. "There was indeed an accounting process to be concluded, but it had to follow, and could not precede, Leicester's own accounting reference date of June 30, 2023.

"The importance of the period of time between Leicester ceasing to be a [Premier League] club and June 30, 2023, is that Leicester continued to carry on its business during that period. It is possible that it could have sold players during the fortnight beginning on June 14, 2023.

"A club could have had an accounting reference date as late as July 31, so that if it ceased to be a club on the same date as had Leicester, i.e., June 13, 2023, it could have some six weeks of trading to reduce its expected losses. Apart from possible transfers of its players, it could have recruited sponsors who would agree to pay sponsorship fees before the year end, so that those fees would reduce the club’s accounting losses.

"As a matter of principle, a club is and can only be liable – at most – for matters arising while it is a member of the Premier League and was subject to its rules. In the present case, any alleged breaches occurred after Leicester ceased to be a member of the Premier League."

Premier League Surprised by Appeal Success

Fresh judgement has been met with disappointment

The Premier League say they are "surprised and disappointed" by the decision. They add: "If the Appeal Board is correct, its decision will have created a situation where any club exceeding the PSR threshold could avoid accountability."

However, Leicester emphasise that "when considering the wording which is actually used in the Premier League rules, the Club did not breach the Premier League PSRs for the assessment period ending June 30, 2023."

Given Leicester were facing a double-digit points deduction, their legal victory might just prove their biggest win of the season as they look to avoid relegation.