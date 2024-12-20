Summary Leny Yoro continues to impress under immense pressure at Manchester United, silencing skeptics.

The 19-year-old's eye-catching performance against Tottenham highlighted his value and impact.

United fans are confident in Yoro's potential as a long-term defensive solution.

Leny Yoro’s £52 million move to Manchester United—making him the second most expensive teenage signing in Premier League history—came laden with immense pressure and sky-high expectations. Yet, the former LOSC Lille center-back showed maturity beyond his years, turning down more alluring opportunities at Liverpool and Real Madrid to embrace the challenge at Old Trafford.

At United, certainty is a rare commodity. In recent years, the club has become a resting place for squandered talent, with no one able to step through the revolving doors and restore a sense of stability in the post-Ferguson years. But while the Red Devils’ error-filled 4-3 Carabao Cup defeat to Tottenham underscored their ongoing struggles, Yoro has emerged as a scarce font of inspiration.

At just 19 years old, the young defender has been a rock at the heart of the defence since making his return from an ankle injury in early December. Though his arrival was met with skepticism by some, he is rapidly proving why the 20-time Premier League champions deemed him worthy of such a significant investment, and his new supporters agree with such sentiment.

Leny Yoro's Performance Against Tottenham

Amidst the pandemonium, he was a steadying influence

Normally, conceding four goals would overshadow any praise for a defender. However, in a thrilling seven-goal encounter, where Tottenham narrowly avoided a late Red Devils onslaught, Yoro was one of the few bright spots in what was otherwise a disastrous defensive display from Amorim's side.

The new manager would certainly have been unhappy with how easily his team allowed goals. Yet, after it was revealed that the former Sporting boss was 'obsessed' with the 19-year-old before taking on the role at Old Trafford, Yoro more than justified that faith with a performance that ensured United's night didn't end as badly as it probably should have.

In the full 90 minutes he played, the youngster made three tackles, three interceptions, three clearances, won six of his nine duels, and successfully completed his one dribble attempt. See his full SofaScore rating below:

When the Red Devils outlined their summer transfer strategy, securing a defensive midfielder in the mold of Declan Rice or Rodri, alongside a classy, modern-day centre-back like Virgil van Dijk, would have been at the top of their list. While it is still uncertain how impactful Manuel Ugarte will be at the base of midfield, Yoro has undoubtedly shown his value.

Manchester Evening News' verdict in their playing ratings article was: "Showed again why United invested so heavily in him in the summer, particularly with his poise on the ball under pressure. Maturity belied his 19 years." It is these words that vindicate the notion that the Frenchman is currently achieving everything he was brought to the club to do so far.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Against Tottenham, Leny Yoro successfully completed 68 of his 74 pass attempts, leading a success rate of 92%

Manchester United's Defence Is In Safe Hands For The Future

The Old Trafford faithful are becoming used to singing Yoro's praises

While winning over critics is one thing, getting on good terms with your own supporters is another. But by looking at the reaction on social media, it's clear that the Old Trafford faithful are loving what they've seen from Yoro so early into his new chapter. "So impressed with that Leny Yoro's performance. We signed a gem," one fan said on X.

While a second comment remarked: "Leny Yoro was absolutely phenomenal tonight. That performance deserved a win," another added: "Leny Yoro is going to be world class, top performance." Meanwhile, another pointed out that United were lucky to win the race for his signature over the summer by saying: "Can see why Real Madrid were chasing him now."

It appears that United fans are confident they've found a long-term solution to last season's defensive woes, too. "He's gonna be something else in 3-4 years time. Insane," a fifth comment read. But with others also saying: "This kid's a joke," it's also evident that Yoro's impact has been immediate.

With a visit from Bournemouth this weekend, followed by a trip to Wolves in midweek, the Red Devils will feel confident that they can bounce back from a narrow defeat to Tottenham. But while the ship has continued to rock on and off the pitch for Amorim so far, at least Yoro gives him a glimpse into what the future could tell.

All statistics courtesy of Sofascore - correct as of 20/12/2024.