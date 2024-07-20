Highlights Leny Yoro impressed on his Manchester United debut as he played for 45 minutes against Rangers at Murrayfield.

United signed Yoro for a fee that could rise to close to £60million if the add-on clauses in the deal are met.

Yoro produced a brilliant last-ditch challenge on Rangers striker Cyriel Dessers and also showed off his passing ability.

Manchester United fans got their first glimpse of Leny Yoro on British soil as the teenage centre-back put in a solid performance on his debut in pre-season. United were taking on Rangers at Murrayfield in Edinburgh in their second warm-up fixture ahead of the new campaign, having lost their first against Rosenborg earlier in the week.

United secured the services of Yoro for a fee that could rise to nearly £60million earlier this week. The 18-year-old defender arrives at United with a reputation as one of the very best young defenders in the world, with the Red Devils managing to get a deal over the line despite interest in the player from Real Madrid.

Yoro's Encouraging Debut

Teenager looked classy

Yoro started against Rangers and played with calmness and composure throughout his 45-minute outing. All of United's outfield players were substituted at half-time as Erik ten Hag made 10 changes for the second half, opting to get minutes into plenty of his players' legs ahead of the club's pre-season tour of the United States.

There were a couple of notable highlights during Yoro's outing. One of them saw the youngster use his pace to pull off a last-ditch challenge on Rangers striker Cyriel Dessers, while another saw him ping a pinpoint long ball from the centre of defence to pick out left-back Sam Murray.

United fans will hope Yoro's encouraging first outing is a sign of things to come from the youngster. All of Erik ten Hag's defenders struggled with injuries last season, and Yoro's youthfulness will hopefully mean he is less likely to succumb to fitness problems.

What Yoro Said After Joining United

'An incredible honour'

Speaking after joining United, Yoro said: “Signing for a club with the stature and ambition of Manchester United so early in my career is an incredible honour. Since my first conversations with the club, they set out a clear plan for how I can develop in Manchester as part of this exciting project, and showed a lot of care for me and my family.

“I know about the history of young players at Manchester United and feel it can be the perfect place to reach my potential and achieve my ambitions, together with my new team-mates. I cannot wait to get started.”

The Athletic reported that United legend Rio Ferdinand was enlisted by the club to convince Yoro that it would be the right thing for him to move to Old Trafford. It was consistently reported prior to United getting a deal over the line that Yoro's preference was to join Real Madrid.

Yoro's contract at Lille was due to expire in the summer of 2025, when he would have been free to move to the Bernabeu for a small compensation fee. Madrid were not willing to match United's offer for the defender and he ultimately decided his career would be best served by moving to Manchester.