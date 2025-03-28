Liam Lawson has been demoted from the Red Bull Formula One team, going back to the Racing Bulls outfit after just two races of the 2025 season. Yuki Tsunoda, meanwhile, after an impressive start to the season, will head in the other direction, and will suit up for his home race at Suzuka next weekend as the new teammate of world champion Max Verstappen.

The Red Bull team have been vastly criticised for the way they have handled and treated Lawson. While it is true that he has struggled with the RB21, especially in qualifying, it is not entirely his fault. Getting demoted after just two races is always harsh, but even more so considering those two races were on circuits not exactly familiar to him. He does have some experience around the twists and turns of the Japanese circuit, at least, so it may have been deemed fairer to give him a shot to perform in Japan next weekend.

But, if even Verstappen himself says the car might be the problem and not the driver, then where does this leave a Red Bull team struggling to keep up with rivals who have overtaken them?

The Brutal Way Liam Lawson Found Out About Red Bull Demotion

It does not paint Red Bull in a good light whatsoever