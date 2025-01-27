Tottenham Hotspur fans could be set to see an influx of potential managerial names linked with the club after an extremely poor run of form under Ange Postecoglou - and one name that has been touted for a move back to north London is Mauricio Pochettino, with Dean Jones exclusively writing in his GIVEMESPORT newsletter on the north London club that the Argentine could be a target, albeit 'unlikely'.

Pochettino joined Tottenham back in May 2014, and dragging the club to a fifth-placed finish in his first season, Pochettino then oversaw the club's best run of finishes in the Premier League era with two third-placed and one second-placed finish in the following three seasons.

Jones: Pochettino Return 'Very Unlikely' at Tottenham

The Argentine oversaw Tottenham's best spell in the Premier League

With a Champions League final, two League Cup finals and various semi-finals to boot, Spurs fans long for the days when they were genuine challengers for trophies - especially after a dismal season at present, which has the club in 15th place and just eight points clear of relegation - on course for their worst season in 21 years as a result.

Mauricio Pochettino's Tottenham statistics - Premier League record by season Season Final position Points 2014/15 5th 64 2015/16 3rd 70 2016/17 2nd 86 2017/18 3rd 77 2018/19 4th 71

Whilst they have an injury crisis, it could see Postecoglou sacked, and various managers are on the rumour mill in terms of taking over. But whilst Jones said on his GIVEMESPORT newsletter that, whilst Pochettino could be a name on the shortlist for the north London outfit, a return is unlikely, having only just taken charge of the USMNT. He wrote:

"A return for Mauricio Pochettino would undoubtedly excite Tottenham fans, but is very unlikely. He has recently taken charge of the United States men’s national team and while a north London comeback remains a tantalising prospect, his current commitments make it improbable in the near term."

Postecoglou's season has been marred by injuries which does give him some leeway, and reports earlier in the day suggested that the Aussie will still be given time to improve his results in north London, alongside at least one signing to help him through a tricky period.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Mauricio Pochettino won 159 of his 293 games in charge of Tottenham.

Home losses have been all too frequent, failing to win a single Premier League game on home turf since the start of November, which has included five losses and two draws - and naturally, replacements will be talked about. But a move for Pochettino could come too quickly for Daniel Levy.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 27-01-25.

