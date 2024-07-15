Highlights Messi suffered a severe ankle injury during the Copa America final.

Images have emerged of the damage done to Lionel Messi's ankle as the Argentine was forced off through injury during his nation's Copa America final success. The 37-year-old had to watch on from the sidelines as his team wrapped up a second successive win in the competition.

The game between Argentina and Colombia was locked at 0-0 when the injury occurred and Messi was visibly emotional as he was forced off the pitch. Inter Milan's Lautaro Martinez scored the only goal of the game in the 112th minute as Lionel Scaloni's men added more silverware to their trophy cabinet.

The triumph marks La Albiceleste's record 16th Copa America win, as they pulled clear of Uruguay as the outright most successful country in the competition's history.

Lionel Messi Suffers Horror Injury

Messi played just over an hour before suffering a nasty-looking ankle injury. The Inter Miami ace drove into the opposing penalty area before looking to deliver a left-footed cross, when his right ankle looked to give way and twist. He would immediately go down and know something wasn't right before being forced off shortly after. View the footage below:

There was contact between the Argentine and his opposing full-back, Santiago Arias, but the damage appeared to be done before the Colombian defender collided with Messi. The Barcelona legend rolled around in pain as it became immediately apparent to everyone involved that he'd be unable to continue for much longer.

Images have since emerged of the swelling that happened to the injured ankle after the unfortunate incident. Messi had to remove his boot and sock as his foot and ankle doubled in size. View Messi's injury below:

